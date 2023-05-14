Gary Anderson, the caretaker/historian of the Watch Hill Carousel, hands one of the original horses to daughter, Elizabeth, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, as a group of volunteers, led by Mystic woodcarver and artist Anderson, wife, Ellen, and daughter Elizabeth and son, Benjamin, installed the horses and hung the art panels for the 1883 Watch Hill Flying Horse Carousel as the historic children’s ride readies for its annual Memorial Day weekend opening. Also helping out were Rob Richins, Todd Doolittle and Mike Johnson. The carousel is maintained by the Watch Hill Memorial Library and Improvement Society and the Watch Hill Fire District. stores and maintains the original 20 horses at his shop over the winter, along with 12 replicas he has created to stand in when an original horse needs rest or repair. The carousel is believed to have been built around 1876 by the Charles W. Dare Company of New York and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and declared a National Historic Landmark in 1987. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
