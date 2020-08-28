2020 Westerly High School graduate Gabriella Paterno, who will attend URI in the fall, unveils her pen-and-ink piece entitled “Next Stop” in the hallway outside the art department in Babcock Hall on Thursday. The work is part of Principal Michael Hobin’s “Legacy Wall” program, started last year, where a juried panel purchases one piece of art made by a senior to be hung permanently at the school. Hanging next to Paterno’s piece is last year’s selection, a graphite drawing by Helena Hall-Thomsen. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
