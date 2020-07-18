The 114-foot luxury motor yacht 14 To Smile towers over other boats docked near it at the Watch Hill Yacht Club on Thursday. According to superyachttimes.com, the yacht was built by Newcastle Marine in 2010. It can reach a top speed of 17 knots and sleeps up to eight. Its last port of call was Newport, and its home port is apparently Palm Beach, Fla. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.