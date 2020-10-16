Richard Brooks, the owner of Buzzi Memorials, works on polishing the metal name plaques at the World War I monument in Pawcatuck on Thursday. Brooks is in the process of cleaning, repolishing and applying UV protective coating to the metal portions of the memorial, which is made of Westerly granite and features the names of every Pawcatuck man who served in the war. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.