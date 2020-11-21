PHOTOS: It's the time of the season Nov 21, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Stonington Public Works employee Paul Thomas hangs holiday lights and wreaths on lampposts in downtown Pawcatuck on Friday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Stonington Public Works employee Paul Thomas hangs holiday lights and wreaths on lampposts in downtown Pawcatuck on Friday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Stonington Public Works employee Paul Thomas hangs holiday lights and wreaths on lampposts in downtown Pawcatuck on Friday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Stonington Public Works employee Paul Thomas hangs holiday lights and wreaths on lampposts in downtown Pawcatuck on Friday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 'Epidemic within the pandemic:' Mental health problems increase during COVID Westerly schools to continue with hybrid approach Housing program helps R.I. renters who lost income due to COVID Retailers brace as virus bears down on consumers and economy In the Easy Chair with Stephanie Hayes-Houlihan In My Own Shoes: Tevye was right ... it’s all about tradition! Postscripts: Going way back, The Donald always played the field on his own terms Birth announcements from L+M Hospital through Nov. 12 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.