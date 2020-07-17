PHOTOS: Green egret on the prowl Jul 17, 2020 Jul 17, 2020 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A green heron stalks a meal in a swamp in North Windham, Conn. Though common in swampy areas, these smaller herons are very skittish and difficult to photograph. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A green heron stalks a meal in a swamp in North Windham, Conn. Though common in swampy areas, these smaller herons are very skittish and difficult to photograph. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A green heron stalks a meal in a swamp in North Windham, Conn. Though common in swampy areas, these smaller herons are very skittish and difficult to photograph. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A green heron stalks a meal in a swamp in North Windham, Conn. Though common in swampy areas, these smaller herons are very skittish and difficult to photograph. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Parking fines doubled for rest of summer in Westerly beach neighborhoods Restored Mayflower II to begin homecoming voyage Pandemic snuffs out annual Charlestown bonfire URI postpones all fall sports, including football Rhode Island school district reopening plans due Friday Lawsuit in soldier's home virus outbreak filed against 5 in Mass. PHOTOS: Green egret on the prowl Voters to get say in dropping 'plantations' from R.I.'s name View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.