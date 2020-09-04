PHOTOS: Baby, it's cold outside? Sep 4, 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now The display on the time and temperature sign at Westerly Community Credit Union shows a more mid-winter-like temperature to passing motorists on Wednesday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The display on the time and temperature sign at Westerly Community Credit Union shows a more mid-winter-like temperature to passing motorists on Wednesday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The display on the time and temperature sign at Westerly Community Credit Union shows a more mid-winter-like temperature to passing motorists on Wednesday. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News High schools: RIIL moves football, volleyball from fall to spring Hopkinton chosen for electric vehicle charging station Town enlists plant operator to help acquire new permit for sewage facility Animal rights group targets Mystic Aquarium in lawsuit Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike? Lawmakers extend Lamont's executive powers for 5 more months PHOTOS: Baby, it's cold outside? Coast Guard Foundation activates disaster relief grant program View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.