State Sen. Heather Somers (R-18th District) made a surprise presentation of a “Real Covid Heroes” award to Bonnie Pollard-Johnson, executive director of Academy Point of Mystic, on Friday. In a news release, Somers said the special recognition highlights acts of kindness, heroism and charity that have inspired others and made a positive difference in her district during the COVID-19 pandemic. Somers sought nominations on her Senate website for the awards from area citizens and plans to honor additional nominees in the future. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.