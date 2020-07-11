PHOTO: Richmond reconfiguration Jul 11, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Work on the reconfiguration of Exit 3 off I-95 in Richmond continued Thursday with the closing of Exit 3B and a traffic signal at the end of Exit 3A that allows motorists to access Route 138 East and West. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News With all three branches open, YMCA relaunches annual fundraiser Fishermen say Weekapaug parking spaces should be left alone Front Porch Family: The Poseys Stonington investigates police handling of hotel assault College lacrosse: Cummings learning the ropes at Coast Guard State epidemiologist: Conn. 'very fortunate' to have COVID decline In My Own Shoes: Cramming it in for the red, white and blue Legal challenge to New Hamphshire governor moves forward; museum to reopen View More
