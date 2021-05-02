IMG-8605.jpg
Sylvia Severance and Rosemary Buonocore show off exquisite millinery skills during a Kentucky Derby party in Savannah. Sylvia has live in Westerly for many year with her husband, Jake, and the two are now residents of the "Hostess City of the South." Rosemary, a Pawcatuck resident, traveled south for a quick visit with her longtime pals.

