STONINGTON — Mouminatou Camara, a dancer with the Mark Morris Dance Group who founded the Seewe African Dance Company and, for a decade, was the principal dancer for the world-renowned Les Ballet Africans (Guinea’s National Ballet), will head to La Grua Center next week to teach a class in African dance.
Ashley Jones of North Stonington, a dancer, violin instructor and performer, said in an email that the event is sure to be "energetic and eye-catching," will include the history of the music and the dance from Guinea, West Africa, and is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The lesson will be accompanied by a live traditional percussion orchestra, Jones said.
Camara, who is known as "Moumi," said Jones, is not only a legend in her country, but is the artistic ambassador of Guinea. She has performed with Les Ballet Djonllba and the Army Ballet, is an instructor and performer of West African dance and drum, and has performed and taught workshops extensively in this country, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Martinique and the West African countries of Senegal, Mali and Ivory Coast.
"Her knowledge and clarity in her teaching is second only to her passion for the dances and rhythms of Guinea," Jones said.
Mouminatou, who once said that she's been dancing since she was in her mother’s womb, is known for bringing "firsthand knowledge of the history of each dance and imparts that knowledge with great clarity and passion to her students," Jones said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
