WESTERLY — Lucas Neil enjoys playing in the Tap Room at the famed Knickerbocker Music Center so much that he plans to hold the release celebration for his debut solo album, “that inward sky," there tonight at 8 p.m.
"I love playing at the Knick, and I love the people who work at the Knick," said Neil, 25, a Westerly resident who enjoys "making art that makes people's lives just a little more full."
"The Tap Room is a wonderful space," he added. "It allows people to be present and it's so intimate. I try to make my performances intimate ... intimate and emotional."
Neil, an introspective folk-pop singer and songwriter known for songs that "move, evoke, and inspire a range of emotions and passions rarely accessed in every day life," released his debut solo album just this morning.
"I recorded in my apartment right here in Westerly over the last year," Neil said.
"I'm really excited," said Neil during an interview centered around his album, his music and his appreciation of Westerly. "I just hope the weather doesn't interfere."
"This town has so many great musicians and things going on," he said. "There are a lot of beautiful things happening. I'm really proud to support the Knick and the United."
Being in a supportive arts-friendly community is a wonderful thing for artists, he said.
"I am an independent singer-songwriter who is able to pay his bills by my singing and songwriting," Neil said.
Neil, who was born and raised in Ballston Spa, N.Y., and who says his devotion to music "has given me great purpose and stability in life," has played at the Tap Room in the past and at New London's Friday Night Folk series, as well as at the United Theatre.
The best way to experience his music, he said, "is to come and see me live."
Neil said while he finds it difficult to describe his music, his guitar and his voice are "surely at the heart."
"I give myself to the environment, to the beautiful people kind enough to come watch me, and to the songs," he said. "I think if I am successful I'm able to create a collective experience that makes the viewer's life just a little bit more full, if only for a few moments."
"I like to give a positive experience," he said, "based on the energy and emotion in the room."
Palpable in the atmosphere of his performances "are his unique finger-style guitar playing and the sense of community in the room.
Tonight, he said, he plans to play original material.
"But I'd be open to requests," he added. "I would not be against a request for a Christmas song."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.