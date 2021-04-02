EXETER — Exeter-West Greenwich turned back Chariho High, 3-2, in a Division II girls volleyball match Thursday night.
EWG won the first set, 25-14, but Chariho came back to take the second 25-22. EWG took the third, 25-16, and Chariho answered with a 25-20 win in the fourth set. The Scarlet Knight secured the win in the final set, 15-6.
Kelechi Ezemma finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for Chariho. Hannah Jackson had six kills and 13 digs. Jasmine Babbitt had six kills and four blocks.
Casey Mastin served six aces and contributed 25 assists.
Chariho (2-2, 2-2 Division II) next travels to Ponaganset on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
