WESTERLY — Westerly sculptor Mark A. Perry said his new solo exhibition, "Inspirations: Past and Present," came about thanks to a combination of happenstance and kismet.
The show, which opens this week at the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, will run concurrently with "Scrimshaw: The Whaler’s Art,” a carefully curated collection of more than 300 scrimshaw masterworks on loan from Mystic Seaport Museum, Nantucket Whaling Museum, New Bedford Whaling Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Heritage Museum, the Mariner’s Museum and a number of private collections.
"Scrimshaw: The Whaler’s Art" was organized by the Cahoon Museum of American Art with guest curator Alan Granby and Sarah Johnson, the museum's executive director.
"Scrimshaw greatly informed my earliest carvings when I lived on Nantucket, and continues to do so to this day," Perry said in an email earlier this week. "The Cahoon’s 'Scrimshaw: The Whaler’s Art' exhibition has been expertly curated by someone I had done some restoration work for years ago when I lived on the Cape for a few years."
"Several of the works I am showing were carved in Sandwich," he added, "and it was only through a search for comparable works — to couple with their scrimshaw show — that the head of the Cahoon found me down here in Westerly."
"It’s an interesting turn of events," he added, "one that feels destined to have happened ... not far from Nantucket and for which I am very grateful."
Perry began his artistic career on Nantucket — his home for more than 20 years — and a chance meeting with another sculptor who "created a spark of curiosity that continues to burn in me today, three decades later," he said.
The exhibition at the Cahoon, he said, "presents the art and history of scrimshaw, a nautical folk art form created by whalers during the international whaling trade of the 19th century."
"The surprising history of this unique art form is explained and brought to life through the stories of the makers and recipients of these intricately detailed keepsakes," Perry added. "A wide range of decorative and utilitarian objects evoke connections to historic life on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and New Bedford and show the ways that people from diverse backgrounds expressed artistic creativity.
"New perspectives on the whaler’s life include the astonishing stories of local Wampanoag whalers," he said.
Perry’s scrimshaw-inspired carvings pair seamlessly with the original 19th-century scrimshaw masterpieces, offering a contemporary interpretation of the centuries old craft, according to the museum.
Perry's work can be seen locally at the Weekapaug Inn, at his studio on Beach Street and online at markaperry.com
The Calhoun was established with the mission to celebrate American ingenuity, creativity, and craftsmanship while "imparting a deeper understanding of New England’s heritage and contribution to American art," collecting "art and artifacts of the highest artistic merit and historical importance," and embracing the creative spirit of Cape Cod folk artists Ralph and Martha Cahoon by engaging living artists who create art and craft in nontraditional ways."
