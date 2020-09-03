Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. David Jordan will share various scriptures as he preaches his message “Make Your Work Count.” Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available.
A livestream of the service will be available at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
The will be no Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. due to the Labor Day holiday.
There will be a Bible study held in the church sanctuary on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The study will be live-streamed for those unable to attend on facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington. Pastor Dave will continue in the study titled “The Dust of the Rabbi: The Very Words of God” by Ray Vander Laan.
All other church activities have been canceled.
For further information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — A worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. A Bible fellowship will precede the service at 9:30 a.m. Regulations for in person activities include face masks and physical social distancing. Nursery and kid’s church will be held with same protocols. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway for all who cannot attend service in person.
The church office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday thru Friday. Visitors must call ahead before coming to the office.
Tune into Pastor Sedam’s weekly radio broadcast “The Winning Side” Friday mornings at 9 a.m. on WBLQ 103.1 FM or 1230 AM.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or visit pilgrimsbaptist.com. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY —On Sunday, at 9:30 a.m., worship will be held in the church sanctuary with limited seating. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/CalLord for those unable to attend. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Rev. Cal Lord’s sermon will be "God's Long Game." The scripture will be from Daniel 7:13-14.
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 13, the worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and parking lot worship services will be held at 9 a.m., weather permitting, through Sunday, Oct. 18.
There will also be a mid-week service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel and on Facebook livestream. To pray with someone this week, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — During the Coronavirus pandemic, the following services will be offered online, broadcast live on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org. Holy Eucharist on Sunday and Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.
An in-church service will held on Saturday at 5 p.m. To attend, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b49a8a822a6f94-christ. Face masks will be required for all attendees.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
A virtual bible study will be offered on Mondays at 2:30 p.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/87342078541?status=success.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed with supplies of necessary goods being sent to the Jonnycake Center for clients.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — A communion service will be held on the lawn of the church on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Reservations are required by contacting Jen Adams at 401-322-9242. Attendees must wear a mask and bring a chair or blanket. The church building will not be open during the service.
To speak with the pastor, contact the Rev. Byeta Hoover-Mulvany at 815-503-9228 or bhoovermulvany@gmail.com.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able “give what they can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. We ask that those who can donate to put their food directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington’s Sunday service will be streamed at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org at 10 a.m.
All church group meetings will be held via Zoom. Choir rehearsals are canceled.
The church plans to resume in-person services on Sunday, Sept. 13. Parishioners must call and reserve seating in advance and masks are required. Call 860-889-1636 or email nostoucc@comcast.net for reservations.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Visiting preacher Dale Green’s sermon will be “Lamenting in Praise” from John 14:1-4, 6, “Do not let your hearts be troubled.”
There will be a limit on the number of people allowed inside the sanctuary. To attend one of the services, call 401-322-0655; email dunnschurch@gmail.com or visit dunnscornerschurch.org to register for Sunday’s services.
Evening Worship will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute service and meditation led by Rachel Pierson.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Sunday service will be streamed at facebook.com/UCCWesterly at 9:45 a.m.
For information on the church’s face mask sewing ministry, call the church office at 860-599-1226.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. Visit uccwesterly.org for more information.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call the church office, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit pendletonhillbaptist.homestead.com or email pastor@myfbcns.org.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — Services will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Covid restrictions in place.
The church is located at 120 Main St. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 for more information.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY – In response to the virulent Covid-19 virus, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cancelled all meetings, including Sunday services, weekday youth activities and early morning Seminary classes for high schoolers.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/groups/269121516702/
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON — Services will be held via Zoom and audio. On Sunday, a service will be held at 9 a.m. For phone number/Zoom information and instructions, visit calvarychurchstonington.org.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — An outdoor worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on the parsonage lawn, weather permitting. Attendees should call 401-364-7015 before Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit shannockbaptist.org.
For more information, call 401-364-6569. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Audio Worship services are available at uusouthcountyri.org.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Services will be held outside. To attend service, email stthomasalton@gmail.com. Attendees should bring a chair and wear a mask.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services will be held outside and steam live on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with music beginning at 9:20 a.m. Attendees should bring a chair and wear a mask.
All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088.
Please send announcements to news@thewesterlysun.com, before noon on Wednesday, for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.