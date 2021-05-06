Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. David Jordan will share the message titled “Extraordinary: The Road to Royalty” from Ruth 4:13-22. A livestream of the service will be available at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
There will be no evening services due to Mother’s Day.
Adult Bible study will be held in Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave will lead the group in a study of prayer. The new study is titled “Creation Believe It or Not” from the book of Genesis. Social distancing and masks will be required.
All other church activities have been canceled.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — There will be an in-person worship service held on Mother’s Day Sunday at 9:45 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Rev. Ruth will reflect on the miracle in which Jesus’ mother was involved, the turning of water into wine at a wedding. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the church office at 860-599-1226. Masks and social distancing required for attendance.
The church Spring Yard Sale has been scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon. A bag sale for $5 will be available as well as larger items priced individually.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — An in-person service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The service requires reservations by calling the church office at 401-596-4929. Rev. Cal Lord’s sermon will be "When Momma Prays." The scripture will be from 2 Kings 4:25-37.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Parking lot worship services will be held at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Attendees will remain safely in cars during worship.
Children's Sunday School for grades K through 6 is on hold for now. Adult Sunday School will be held at 9 a.m. Call the church office at 401-596-4929 for more information. All classes will be socially distanced.
There will also be a mid-week service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel and on Facebook live. Communion will be celebrated with the Lord’s Supper on the second Wednesday of the month.
On Sunday, May 16, the church will celebrate Neighbor Day at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be held on the front lawn of the church. Attendees should bring friends, mask and lawn chairs.
To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — During the Coronavirus pandemic, Holy Eucharist on Sunday and Morning Prayer on Wednesday, at 10 a.m.; and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday, at 6 p.m. will be offered online, broadcast live on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
In-person services will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m., both with music. To attend a service, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b49a8a822a6f94-christ. Face masks will be required for all attendees.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
A virtual bible study will be offered on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/87342078541?status=success.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed with supplies of necessary goods being sent to the Jonnycake Center for clients.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — The Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service, with Communion, will be held in the church sanctuary. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed including masks, social distancing, hand-sanitizing and open windows.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington will return to in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Reservations to attend, masks and temperature checks are required.
A live-stream of the service will also be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
Pastor Susan G. Latourette’s sermon will be “We Are What We Share.” The reading will be from John 15:9-17 and 1 John 5:1-6.
All church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom. Choir rehearsals are canceled.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is a Children's Church offered at the 9 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The 9 a.m. service is live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Registration is required attend the service as capacity is limited. For more information or to register, visit dunnscornerschurch.org/10915-2/. Worship Service will be available online at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY —Worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Bible Fellowship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Nursery care will be available the morning service. Face mask and social distancing will be required until otherwise notified. The service will be on Facebook live at 11:15 a.m. at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway.
Teen Group and Mid-Week Life Bible Study groups should contact the church for more information.
Tune into the weekly radio broadcast “The Pilgrim’s Bible Hour” Friday mornings at 9 a.m. on WBLQ 103.1 FM or 1230 AM.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com or email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — Services will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Covid restrictions in place.
The church is located at 120 Main St. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 for more information.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON - Calvary Church Sunday service will hold in-person services on Sunday for Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Rite I, and at 10 a.m., Rite II. Registration is required for worshipers to attend. Visit calvarychurchstonington.org to register.
The service will continue to be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship. Coffee hour will be available via Zoom at 11 a.m.
The nursery care, nursery school and youth programs are closed. The Calvary Music School is open and enrollment for the summer 2021 semester will be offered soon. Visit calvarymusicschool.org for more information.
Calvary Church is in local mission through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, local soup kitchens, and other ways. They also offer adult education and enrichment programs. The church is located at 27 Church St. For more information, visit calvarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — A worship service will be streamed online at 11 a.m. at facebook.com/shannockbaptist.
For more information, call 401-364-6569 or visit shannockbaptist.org. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Video Worship services will be available at uusouthcountyri.org by 10 a.m. each Sunday and available all week.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON —Sunday service will be held in-person and online, at 9 a.m. In-person service requires reservations and social distancing and mask wearing. To make reservations, email stthomasalton@gmail.com. To view the service online, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com for the Zoom link.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services will be held outside the church on the lawn and streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch on Sunday at 10 a.m.
All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
