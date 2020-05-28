The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Services will be held as follows: 9 a.m. worship service; 10:30 a.m. repeat worship service on Facebook Live at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway for all who cannot attend.
Services will be held with all precautionary measures recommended by the Governor’s office. Regulations for in person services include: face mask/cloth face coverings required, physical social distancing will be practiced; and no childcare or children’s ministry.
The church office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday thru Friday. Visitors to the office must call ahead before stopping in.
Tune into Pastor Sedam’s weekly radio broadcast “The Winning Side” Friday mornings at 9:00 at WBLQ 103.1 FM or 1230 AM.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or visit pilgrimsbaptist.com. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — Worship services and all activities have been canceled. Visit dunnscornerschurch.org for weekly sermons. Visit facebook.com/dunnscornerschurch for updated daily devotionals from Rev. Wayne C. Eberly.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Sunday service will be streamed at facebook.com/UCCWesterly at 9:45 a.m.
Rev. Ruth will hold a virtual bible study group looking at some of the women in the bible on Facebook Live on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
The Rev. Ruth’s community office hours at the Savoy Bookstore and Café have been changed to a virtual Community Office hours on the church Facebook page on Thursday, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
For information on the church’s face mask sewing ministry, call the church office at 860-599-1226.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. Visit uccwesterly.org for more information.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Sunday worship will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/CalLord. Rev. Dr. Cal Lord’s sermon will be “The Church is Alive!" The scripture will be from John Acts 2:1-8.
There will also be a mid-week service on Facebook livestream on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. To pray with someone this week, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — During the Coronavirus pandemic, the following services will be offered online, broadcast live on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and christchurchwesterly.org. Holy Eucharist on Sunday and Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
A virtual bible study will be offered on Mondays at 2 p.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/87342078541?status=success.
Beginning on Wednesday, June 3, the church will hold a seven-week online series entitled “The Way of Love: Practices for Jesus-Centered Life.” Sessions will run 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82662130547?status=success. The topic for the first session is “Learn”, which involves reflecting on scripture each day, especially on Jesus’ life and teachings. Subsequent sessions will explore Pray, Worship, Bless, Go, Rest, and Turn.
The Living Supplies Closet remains closed, but we continue to send our supplies to the Jonnycake Center where clients can receive necessary goods.
For more information, please contact Christ Church at 401-596-0197, or at christ-church@verizon.net, or check out our website: www.christchurchwesterly.org.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — Weekly services and activities have been cancelled. To speak with the pastor, contact the Rev. Byeta Hoover-Mulvany at 815-503-9228.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able “give what you can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. We ask that those who can donate to put their food directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington at 10 a.m. Associate Pastor Joel Black will continue sharing his message from the book of John.
There will also be Bible study on the church Facebook page on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave will continue his study titled “Walking w/God in the Desert: It’s Hot Here and There’s NO Way Out.”
All other church activities have been canceled.
For further information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington’s Sunday service will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/CCNSUCC at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call the church office, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit pendletonhillbaptist.homestead.com or email pastor@myfbcns.org.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 for more information.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY – In response to the virulent Covid-19 virus, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cancelled all meetings, including Sunday services, weekday youth activities and early morning Seminary classes for high schoolers.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Services will resume on Sunday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON — Services will be held via Zoom and audio. On Sunday, a service will be held at 9 a.m. For phone number/Zoom information and instructions, visit calvarychurchstonington.org.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — An outdoor worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, on the parsonage lawn, weather permitting. Attendees should call 401-364-7015 before Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit shannockbaptist.org/may-31-2020-outdoor-worship-service.
For more information, call 401-364-6569. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services will be held on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088.
