Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.