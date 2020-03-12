Pleasant Street
Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church School for all ages and New Life classes start at 9:30 a.m., with church service following at 10:45 a.m.
Lenten Services will be on Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Lenten Lay Leaders will present the message.
The church accepts any nonperishable food items for the emergency food pantry at the church office, 31 Pleasant St.; donations taken during office hours. To recommend those in need, call the office at 401-596-1923
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Congregational Church, United, UCC Westerly Sunday worship begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will focus on Jesus’ question in response to something a man asked him, “What do you read there?” Referring to the law or the Torah, the man’s answer to Jesus prompted Jesus to tell one of his most famous parables – the Good Samaritan.
Storybooks, coloring sheets and a playroom adjacent to the sanctuary are available for children.
Fellowship time follows the service. The sanctuary and fellowship hall are handicapped accessible.
The Rev. Ruth’s community office hours at the Savoy Bookstore and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly, are held every Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. Visit uccwesterly.org for more information.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington’s Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. The sermon will be “Choose to Believe” and the scripture lessons will be Genesis 12:1-4; Romans 4:1-5, 13-17 and John 3:1-17. The service will be followed by coffee hour. There will be a time for children with Pastor Sue.
Senior Choir rehearsal will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Youth Choir will rehearse at 5:45 p.m. and Bell Choir will rehearse at 7 p.m.
A Grief Support Group will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Bible Study will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.
A Corned Beef dinner and raffle will held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the church.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379.
The Pilgrim’s
Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — The church schedule will begin Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. with Bible Fellowship class The classes are discussion oriented and are aimed at building relationships while studying God’s Word. There are classes for men, women, mixed adults, young adults, teens and children.
The classes are followed by coffee and pastry in Fellowship Hall and then a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service emphasizes worship, praise and a focus on the word of God for challenge and inspiration.
The Sunday Evening service will be held at 6 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 12, the annual Community Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m., followed by the 10 a.m. Resurrection celebration. The celebration will include inspirational music from the church choir, congregational singing and a challenge from God’s word will bless and encourage your heart. We Praise His Name, because the tomb is empty and Jesus is alive.
For more information, listen to “The Winning Side,” with Pastor Sedam, Fridays at 9 a.m., on WBLQ 1230 AM and 103.1 FM, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or visit pilgrimsbaptist.com. The church is at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Sunday worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Cal Lord’s sermon will be “Blessed to Be a Blessing,” about Stewardship and Sharing with others. This weeks message will come from Matthew 6:1-4,19-24. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Small group bible studies are held throughout the week. For more information about the classes call 401-596-4929.
The church offers a Middle School Youth Group for grades 5 to 8. The group meets every Wednesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Avondale Bible Fellowship studies will be held on Thursday, at 8:30 a.m., at Avondale Chapel, 11 Avondale Road. The group will study the Gospel of Matthew. Coffee and fellowship are at 8 a.m.
The church will be leading a Short Term Mission trip for 2020, to New Bern, North Carolina, Oct. 17 to 24, as well as a trip to Israel in January 2021. For information about the trips, call 401-596-4929 or email centralbaptist@cbcwesterly.org.
On Saturday, March 21, a Chowder Luncheon will be held to raise funds for the Mission Trips. Cohosted by the Rotary Club and held at the church from noon to 3 p.m., the luncheon will include two varieties of chowder made by the Culinary Department of Westerly High School, with desserts baked by church members. Tickets are $12, free for children age 8 and under.
The bible verse for March is "For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith, and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast," from Ephesians 2:8-9. The youth bible verse is "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved," from Acts 16:31.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — Worship at Christ Church begins with the Saturday, Holy Eucharist, said service (Rite I), at 5 p.m. Sunday services are at 8 and 10 a.m. (Choral Eucharist), both Rite II.
Nursery care will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service. Children’s Chapel is held during the first half of the 10 a.m. service, and children return to the church to be with their parents for the rest of the service. Sunday School classes will begin immediately following the 10 a.m. service, for one hour.
The Holy Eucharist will also be celebrated on Wednesday at 7 and 10 a.m., with Bible study following the 10 a.m. service.
The Lenten program series “Signs of Life”, held on Wednesdays, will explore the riches of the church’s worship traditions, liturgy and sacraments, and the art and architecture of worship spaces through the signs of Light, Water, Food, Shelter, and Community. This week’s topic will be “Food” and will explore the question of “For what do you hunger” A soup supper will be offered at 6 p.m., followed by Evening Prayer. The program will begin at 7 p.m. The program is free.
A traditional St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner, with dessert, will be served on Sunday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church. Celtic entertainment will be provided by Walt Bannon. Tickets are $15 and are available at Eventbrite.com (St. Patrick’s at Christ Church) or at the Parish Office, 401-596-0197. An alternate children’s menu will be available for $7. After dinner, at 7 p.m., the sung service of Compline will take place by candlelight in the church.
The Knitters and Crocheters Group will meet on Monday, March 16, in the Parish Hall at 3 p.m. for tea and working on personal projects or learning or renewing knitting or crocheting skills.
The Living Supplies Closet is open on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Located in the basement of Christ Church, the “Closet” provides local residents in need with the opportunity to obtain items that cannot be purchased with government assistance. Donations of items or cash are always needed and greatly appreciated.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — Sunday worship will be held at 9:30 a.m., led by guest preacher, the Rev. Shannon Vance-Ocampo, General Presbyter of the Presbytery of Southern New England.
A time of fellowship will be held downstairs following the service with Sunday School and the Adult Lenten Study about Forgiveness beginning at 11:15 a.m. after fellowship.
Choir practice will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. New choir members are welcome.
A "Pancakes 4 a Purpose" will be held Saturday, March 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. Deacons will provide pancakes, sausage, coffee and tea. A free will offering is taken and donations go to Family Housing Support.
A Pot Luck Dinner will be sponsored by the Deacons on Saturday, March 21, at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a dish to share and a contribution for the Blessing Box.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and the story of Jesus will be told. Attendees should bring a basket to collect eggs.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a community service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able to “give what you can.” Items include personal hygiene items and baby needs.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Dunn’s Corners
Community Church
WESTERLY — Sunday worship will be held at 8 and 10 a.m.
Andrew Wallace, director of music and Arts Ministry and Grace Urrico, organist/pianist lead in music.
Teen Time is held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. for youth in grades 6 through 12, led by Michael Walton, youth ministries coordinator. The evening will include fellowship, games, Bible study and dinner.
Evening Prayer will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
There is a cry room available for parents who have infants or toddlers and would like to listen to worship while attending to their child and a separate room for infants and toddlers.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service begins at 10 a.m., with hymns and special music. Associate Pastor Joel Black will share the message continuing in his study of the book of John.
Sunday school classes for all ages (from birth to senior citizens) begin at 9 a.m. The schedule of classes can be found at secondbaptistns.org.
Sunday evening service begins at p.m. with a hymn sing and testimonies and prayers for the needs of the church. Pastor Dave will share a practical message tonight titled “Daniel: Prophecy of Kings” from Daniel 11:1-45.
Bible study programs are available for the whole family on Wednesdays. For ages 4 through grade 6, class begins at 5:30 p.m.; Junior and Senior High programs, Pastor Joel Black’s adult Bible study and the Ladies Bible studies all begin at 6 p.m.
North Stonington Christian Academy is a ministry of the church with open enrollment. Call Pamela Wilkinson, director, at 860-599-5071 for more information about the school.
For further information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Trinity Lutheran Church uses the historic liturgy to maintain a faithful Christian witness in the community that is true to the Holy Scriptures and historic Lutheran Confessions. Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
The Sunday service will be held at 8:45 a.m., followed by coffee hour.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call the church office, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The First Baptist Church of North Stonington strives to keep pace with societal changes, like the family structure and the keeping of the Sabbath, the one thing that never changes is Jesus Christ.
The Sunday service at 10 a.m. includes both contemporary and traditional music.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. There is a gathering area complete with self-serve coffee bar and resource center. For more information, visit pendletonhillbaptist.homestead.com or email pastor@myfbcns.org.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly holds it services on Sundays at the Pawcatuck Seventh Day Baptist 120 Main St., beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday School for infants to age 12 is held during the service. Wednesday Youth Group for grades 7 to 12 begins at 6:30 p.m.
The location is handicap accessible. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY – Sunday services 10 a.m. to noon at 114 Granite St., in The Quarry shopping center. Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Sunday worship service begins at 10:30 a.m., and the praise and worship team will open and close the service with contemporary Christian music. Children’s Sunday school and nursery are also available. A time of praise and prayer takes place every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.
The Faith Bible Chapel’s MOM’s Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Awana for children ages 3 through sixth grade meets on Fridays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON — The traditional Episcopal worship is held each Sunday. At 8 a.m., there is a spoken Holy Eucharist, Rite I service. At 10 a.m., featured is a Choral Holy Eucharist, Rite II. A variety of choirs and musical ensembles are featured. Nursery care is available.
The church, at 27 Church St., is involved in local missions such as the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and there are adult education and enrichment programs.
Church of the
Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Led by the Rev. Eileen Lindeman, sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
On Thursdays, at 4 p.m., there is an adult education meeting which features discussion of the current book selection. On the second Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon, there is a “Faith Sharing” with potluck lunch.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — Shannock Baptist church is an independent Bible believing, baptist church. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. with regular services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There is also a ladies Bible study and a men’s Bible study on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Kids Club will be held Wednesdays, from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m., for ages 5 to 12. It will feature games, refreshments and bible lessons.
For questions, call 401-364-6569. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Sunday morning service is held at 10 a.m. The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas
Episcopal Church
ALTON — Sunday worship will be held at 9 a.m., followed by coffee hour.
The church is located at 322 Church St. Parking is available on the street in front of the church. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew
Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road services will be held at 8:30 and 10:35 a.m.For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088.
