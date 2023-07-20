Christ Church
WESTERLY — In-person services will be held on Saturday, at 5 p.m., Rite I; Sunday at 8 a.m., Holy Eucharist, Rite I, and at 10 a.m., Choral Eucharist, Rite II.
Nursery care will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. to noon, for the 10 a.m. service. Sunday School has ended for the season and will resume in the fall.
The Holy Eucharist is also celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Bible study following at 10:30 a.m.
Services offered online will be Holy Eucharist, Rite I, Saturday at 5 p.m.; and Choral Eucharist, Rite II, on Sunday at 10 a.m., on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email parishadmin@christchurchwesterly.org or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — A Sharing and Caring Worship will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m., in person and virtually at uccwesterly.org or at facebook.com/UCCWesterly.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Guest speaker Rev. Wesley A. Smith's sermon will be "White, Wheat or Rye?” The scripture will be from John 6:24-36.
The service will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook at Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI for those unable to attend in person. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday. To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
Adult Bible Study is offered at 9 a.m. Nursery care for toddlers and preschool will be offered. Children's church will resume in the fall.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information and other upcoming events, visit cbcwesterlyri.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Avondale Chapel
AVONDALE — On Sunday, the Avondale Chapel, 11 Avondale Road, will welcome Rev. Wesley A. Smith as speaker at the 8 a.m. service. Rev. Smith is the retired pastor of Hamilton Baptist Church in New York.
The chapel holds an ecumenical service each Sunday with a different speaker through September. It is an outreach of the Central Baptist Church of Westerly. For more information, call 401-596-4929 or visit avondalechapel.org.
Weekapaug Chapel
WEEKAPAUG — A Sunday service will be held at the Weekapaug Chapel, 105 Noyes Neck Road, at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend the ecumenical service.
Rev. John Morgan will lead the service with Cathleen Morgan as vocal soloist. Weather permitting, Sunday School will be held for children during worship and refreshments will served on the front lawn after worship.
The next worship service, on Sunday, July 30, at 10 a.m., will be led by Rev. Joan Priest. The annual meeting will follow the service.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — On Sunday, worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Nursery service will be available downstairs in fellowship hall.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Please donate only non-perishable, commercially canned, or packaged goods and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington will offer in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Rev. Susan Latourette will lead worship with the sermon "No Corporate Ladder," and scripture lessons Genesis 28:10-19 and Romans 8:12-25.
Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom. A live-stream of the service will be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. in person and online at uusouthcountyri.org. Rev. Denis Letourneau Paul will lead the service and Amber Kelley Collins will give a talk, "Humans in Paradise." She will explore the question - can evolutionary biology help show us the way back to Eden?
Masks are optional in the sanctuary.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON – Calvary Episcopal Church will hold in-person services on Sunday for Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Holy Eucharist Rite I, and at 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist, Rite II.
The services will be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship.
Attendees should check with ushers regarding nursery care.
The “Church by the Sea,” located at 27 Church St., is involved in local mission, including through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and local soup kitchens. Adult education and enrichment programs are offered, along with the Calvary Nursery School and Calvary Music School. For more information, visit calavarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Children’s Church will be dismissed from the service prior to the message for the program. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
On Wednesday, activities begin with dinner at 5 p.m. The weekly Olympian program for children will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Youth Group at 6 p.m. Adult Bible Study will also be held at 6 p.m.
All other activities/programs are suspended until further notice.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Weekly worship services are held in person on Sunday at 9 a.m. All are welcome. The service will be live streamed on YouTube and on Facebook at facebook.com/StThomasEpiscopalChurchAltonRI.
The church has a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community members to donate clean, well-cared-for used clothing. The church will receive funding for the donated clothing and will use donations to serve community needs. Accepted items include clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.
The church is located at 322 Church St. in Wood River Junction. For more information, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — St. Andrew Lutheran Church worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. each Sunday. The 10 a.m. service will be streamed at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch. Each service is unique; featuring a variety of music and weekly Communion.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. The church welcomes all to participate in contemporary, progressive worship services with a community whose focus is putting faith into action. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
Hope Church: South County
CHARLESTOWN — Hope Church: South County is a non-denominational church offering worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. at Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road. Masks are not required. Online church is available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at hoperi.church.
For more information, visit hoperi.church; email connect@hoperi.church; or call 401-944-6604.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and bottled water will be available prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care will be available. Masks are not mandatory however a section of the church will be designated as face mask required.
Nursery care and a children’s program for grades K to 6 will be available during the service.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, call 860-599-5331.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. There will be a live stream of the 10 a.m. service at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Call 401-322-0655 or email dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 120 Main St., beginning with a time of fellowship over coffee at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for children up to age 12 will be held during the message. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with service at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour will be held at 9:15 a.m. Children's Church is offered after the 10 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The service will be live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Bowling Lane. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY — Sacrament Service for all is held on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Sunday School classes are available for ages 18 months to 11 years, youth, and adults on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. There are youth, family, and adult activities, and women's ministry.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 114-116 Granite St. Entrance is inside the Atrium across from Keifer's Martial Arts. Phone number is 860-572-4942, website ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Handicap accessible and all are welcome.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 9 a.m. on Sunday with interim Pastor Gem Gabriel.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
