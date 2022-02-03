Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — An in-person worship service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Cal Lord's sermon will be "You are Priceless!" The scripture will be from Luke 6:17-26, Jeremiah 17:5-10.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
At 9 a.m., Adult Sunday School will study the Torah and Moses. The Children's Sunday School classes are not meeting.
Parking lot worship services have resumed at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Attendees will remain safely in cars during worship.
To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterlyri.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington will offer in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Hewitt Hall. Masks are required. Rev. Susan G. Latourette will lead worship with a sermon “Caught in the Net” and scripture lessons Luke 5:1-11 and 1 Corinthians 15:1-11.
A live-stream of the service will be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
Senior choir practice will rehearse on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Youth choir will be held at 6 p.m. and Handbell choir practice at 7:15 p.m.
All other church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — The Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service with Communion will be held in the church sanctuary. Masks are required for all.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Please donate only non-perishable, commercially canned or packaged goods and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Guest speaker Douglas MacLeod who share the message “Reason to Rejoice” from 1 Peter 1:1-16. Grades one to five will be dismissed prior to the message. The message may be viewed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 p.m. with a hymn sing, testimonies and prayers for the needs of the church. Deacon Patrick Gengarella will share the message. The message can be seen at 6:30 p.m. at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Wednesday evening programs are on hold due to the spread of Covid and its variants.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Sunday worship will be held virtually through mid-February. The service can be viewed at uccwesterly.org or at facebook.com/UCCWesterly. The message this week will focus on the humor and playfulness of Jesus, and the humorous way Jesus found to pay the Temple tax.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services will be held online at uusouthcountyri.org at 10 a.m. and will be available all week. Rev. Denis Paul's sermon will be on " Spheres of Influence."
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — In-person services will be held on Saturday, at 5 p.m., Rite I; Sunday at 8 a.m., Rite I, spoken and 10 a.m., Rite II, Choral Eucharist.
Nursery care will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service. Children’s Chapel will be offered during the first half of the 10 a.m. service with children returning to the church for the rest of the service. Sunday School will follow the 10 a.m. service.
Services offered online will be Choral Eucharist on Sunday at 10 a.m.; and Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday, at 6 p.m., on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed with supplies of necessary goods being sent to the Jonnycake Center for clients.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — In person worship services will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nursery is available for both services.
On Tuesday, Ladies meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m.; Men’s Prayer meeting and Bible Study will be held at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 401-364-6569 or visit facebook.com/shannockbaptist. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tom Vance.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com, email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com or call 860-599-5331.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON – Calvary Episcopal Church will hold in-person services on Sunday for Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Rite I and at 10 a.m. Rite II. Facemasks are required. Coffee hour will be held in person at 11 a.m.
The services will be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship.
Nursery care is available for the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Children should be brought to the Nursery School for 9:55 a.m.
The “Church by the Sea,” located at 27 Church St., is involved in local mission, including through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and local soup kitchens. Adult education and enrichment programs are offered, along with the Calvary Nursery School and Calvary Music School. For more information, visit calavarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and bottled water will be available prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care will be available. Masks are not mandatory however a section of the church will be designated as face mask required.
Nursery care and a children’s program for grades K to 6 will be available during the service.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. There will be a live stream of the 10 a.m. service at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Vespers will be held in-person on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The service provides time to share joys and concerns.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 120 Main St., beginning with a time of fellowship over coffee at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for children up to age 12 will be held during the message. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with service at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour will be held at 9:15 a.m. Children's Church is offered after the 10 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The service will be live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Bowling Lane. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY — Sacrament Service for all is held on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Sunday School classes are available for ages 18 months to 11 years, youth, and adults on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. There are youth, family, and adult activities, and women's ministry.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 114-116 Granite St. Entrance is inside the Atrium across from Keifer's Martial Arts. Phone number is 860-572-4942, website ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Handicap accessible and all are welcome.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Sunday service will be held in-person and online, at 9 a.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. To view the service online, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com for the Zoom link.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Sunday Service will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch and YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCSJHJuZB-y69QhWHm_9TP5w/videos?view=0 on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Food Pantry and Personal Needs Closet will continue to operate but guests must stay in their cars and Food Pantry/PNC volunteers will bring items to their cars. All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
