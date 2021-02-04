Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington has canceled in-person worship until further notice. A pre-recorded service will be available by 10 a.m. Sunday Morning at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
Pastor Susan G. Latourette’s sermon will be “Recovery.” The reading will be from Isaiah 40:21-31 and Mark 1:29-39; Jesus heals many then seeks a quiet place; Exploring how our caring takes energy.
All church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom. Choir rehearsals are canceled.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Registration is required attend the service as capacity is limited. Visit dunnscornerschurch.org/10915-2/ to register or for more information. Worship Service will be available online at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — On Sunday, at 10:30 a.m., worship will be held in the church sanctuary with limited seating. Reservations must be made to attend by calling the church office at 401-596-4929. Rev. Cal Lord’s sermon will be "Imagine Just One Day With Jesus" The scripture will be from Mark 1:29-39.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Parking lot worship services will be held at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Attendees will remain safely in cars during worship.
Children's Sunday School for grades K through 6 is on hold for now. Adult Sunday School will be held at 9 a.m. Call the church office at 401-596-4929 for more information. All classes will be socially distanced.
There will also be a mid-week service on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel and on Facebook live. Communion will be celebrated with the Lord’s Supper on the second Wednesday of the month.
To pray with someone this week, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — During the Coronavirus pandemic, the following services will be offered online, broadcast live on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org: Holy Eucharist on Sunday and Morning Prayer on Wednesday, at 10 a.m.; and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
An in-church service will held on Saturday at 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m. To attend, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0b49a8a822a6f94-christ. Face masks will be required for all attendees.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
A virtual bible study will be offered on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/87342078541?status=success.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed with supplies of necessary goods being sent to the Jonnycake Center for clients.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. A livestream of the service will be available at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. with a hymn sing, testimonies and prayers for the needs of the church. The message will be streamed at 6:30 p.m. on facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
The Youth Group will gather Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening Adult Bible study will be held at the church at 6 p.m. Associate Pastor Joel Black will lead the group in a study of prayer. Social distancing and masks will be required and participants should enter at the back of the church.
All other church activities have been canceled.
For further information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — The Sunday 9:30 a.m. service will be held, with Communion, online only. Worshipers should have a cracker or piece of bread and a drink to participate in Communion. To view the service, visit facebook.com/babcockpresbyterianchurch for the link to the livestream.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Video resources will be made available for worship options at facebook.com/UCCWesterly.
All services have been archived at facebook.com/UCCWesterly and can be viewed anytime.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly for more information.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY —Worship services will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday morning and at 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Child Care and Kids Church will be available at both morning services. Face mask and social distancing will be required until otherwise notified. The service will be on Facebook live at 11:15 a.m. at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway.
Teen Group and The Mid-Week Life groups should contact the church for more information.
Tune into the weekly radio broadcast “The Pilgrim’s Bible Hour” Friday mornings at 9 a.m. on WBLQ 103.1 FM or 1230 AM.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com or email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — Services will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Covid restrictions in place.
The church is located at 120 Main St. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 for more information.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON - Calvary Church is not currently having in-person services at this time. The Sunday service will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. To join the service, visit calvarychurchstonington.org/worship. An email confirmation with a Zoom link will be sent to viewers. Call Adrienne Altobelli with any questions at 860-535-1181.
For more information, visit calvarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — An outdoor worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday on the parsonage lawn, weather permitting. Attendees should call 401-364-7015 before Sunday. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/shannockbaptist.
For more information, call 401-364-6569 or visit shannockbaptist.org. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Video Worship services will be available at uusouthcountyri.org by 10 a.m. each Sunday and available all week.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — A virtual only service will be held at 9 a.m. To view service, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com for the Zoom link.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with music beginning at 9:20 a.m.
All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
Please send announcements to news@thewesterlysun.com, before noon on Wednesday, for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.