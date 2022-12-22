Weekapaug Chapel
WEEKAPAUG — Chaplain Mark Porizky will lead a service of Lessons and Carols on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Weekapaug Chapel, 105 Noyes Neck Road, at 5 p.m. All are invited to attend the ecumenical service with music led by Gery Elliott.
The service will conclude with worshippers lighting candles.
The chapel will next hold worship on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — A Christmas Eve service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. with the sermon “No Place For Them.” The festive service will include Communion, candles and carols. The service will be held in person and streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/UCCWesterly.
A brief Christmas Day service with prayers and stories will be streamed on Facebook live at 9:45 a.m., broadcast from Rev. Ruth’s home. It can be viewed at facebook.com/UCCWesterly.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — On Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are requested for all attendees.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Please donate only non-perishable, commercially canned or packaged goods and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — An in-person worship service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. Cal Lord's sermon topic will be "The Eternal Gifts of Chrismas.” The scripture will be from Luke 2:8-20 and John 3:16.
The Christmas Eve service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
The service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend in person. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Adult Bible Study is offered at 9 a.m. Nursery care for toddlers and preschool will be offered. Children's church for grades K to six will be held concurrently with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. and will include music videos, a Bible lesson, crafts and games each week. All children are welcome.
To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929. The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information and other upcoming events, visit cbcwesterlyri.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Christmas Eve candlelight services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., a Family Worship with youth choir and soloist Alice Robbins, and at 8:30 p.m., with a musical prelude with the senior choir, handbell choir and flautist, Michelle Macina. A candlelight service of Lessons and Carols with soloist Renee Celey will follow at 9 p.m.
On Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, the Christmas Story will be shared at 10 a.m. worship with soloist Lauren Rockwell. The service will include Communion, and lessons Luke 2:8-20; Isaiah 52:7-10; and Luke 2:22-40.
A live-stream of the service will be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
All other church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — Special services for Christmas will include, on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m., a Family service with Christmas Pageant and Eucharist; and at 10 p.m., Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist, with carols by the Choir at 9:45 p.m.; and on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 8 a.m., Holy Eucharist, and at 10 a.m., Christmas Day Choral Eucharist.
Nursery care will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service.
Services offered online will be Saturday at 5 p.m.; Choral Eucharist on Sunday at 10 a.m.; and Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; and Compline on Wednesday, at 7 p.m., on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
On Sunday, Jan. 1, a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas will be held at 5 p.m. The service will feature choral music by the Choir of Christ Church, congregational singing of carols and hymns, and the reading of the lessons by parish members and lay leaders from the community. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and childcare will be provided in the nursery. A reception in the Parish Hall follows the service.
Bible study will be offered in-person at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Parish Hall.
Fr. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later the church website and Facebook page.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email parishadmin@christchurchwesterly.org or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, a Family Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. with a special children’s message, “Mary’s Treasure Box” and a family candle lighting.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Children’s Church will be dismissed from the service prior to the message for the program. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
There will be no Sunday evening service until Jan. 8 due to the holidays.
On Wednesday, activities begin with dinner at 5 p.m. The weekly Olympian program for children will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Youth Group at 6 p.m. Adult Bible Study will also be held at 6 p.m.
All other activities/programs are suspended until further notice.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — An in-person service will be held on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The service will include singing of carols, candle blessings and a family story. Instead of a formal sermon, there will be special personal holiday memories folks wish to share.
Masks are required in the church sanctuary.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON – Calvary Episcopal Church will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 and 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m.
The services will be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship.
Attendees should check with ushers regarding nursery care.
The “Church by the Sea,” located at 27 Church St., is involved in local mission, including through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and local soup kitchens. Adult education and enrichment programs are offered, along with the Calvary Nursery School and Calvary Music School. For more information, visit calavarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Weekly worship services are held in person on Sunday at 9 a.m. All are welcome. The service will be live streamed on YouTube and on Facebook at facebook.com/StThomasEpiscopalChurchAltonRI
The church is located at 322 Church St. in Wood River Junction. For more information visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — St. Andrew Lutheran Church worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. each Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch. Each service is unique; featuring a variety of music and weekly Communion.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. The church welcomes all to participate in contemporary, progressive worship services with a community whose focus is putting faith into action. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
Hope Church: South County
CHARLESTOWN — Hope Church: South County is a non-denominational church offering worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. at Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road. Masks are not required. Online church is available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at hoperi.church.
For more information, visit hoperi.church; email connect@hoperi.church; or call 401-944-6604.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and bottled water will be available prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care will be available. Masks are not mandatory however a section of the church will be designated as face mask required.
Nursery care and a children’s program for grades K to 6 will be available during the service.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tom Vance.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com, email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com or call 860-599-5331.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church, Presbyterian
WESTERLY — On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, a Family Service will be held at 5 p.m. and a Candlelight Service will be held at 10 p.m. On Christmas Day, an in-person worship service will be held at 10 a.m.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 120 Main St., beginning with a time of fellowship over coffee at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for children up to age 12 will be held during the message. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with service at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour will be held at 9:15 a.m. Children's Church is offered after the 10 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The service will be live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Bowling Lane. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY — Sacrament Service for all is held on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Sunday School classes are available for ages 18 months to 11 years, youth, and adults on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. There are youth, family, and adult activities, and women's ministry.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 114-116 Granite St. Entrance is inside the Atrium across from Keifer's Martial Arts. Phone number is 860-572-4942, website ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Handicap accessible and all are welcome.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Please send announcements to news@thewesterlysun.com, before noon on Wednesday, for Friday publication.
