WEEKAPAUG CHAPEL
WEEKAPAUG — Services are held at the Weekapaug Chapel, 105 Noyes Neck Road, each Sunday during the summer season at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend these ecumenical services.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, Rev. Bishop William Nicholas Knisely Jr. of Providence, the thirteenth and current diocesan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, will be the guest preacher.
Bishop Knisely has served as a priest in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. While in Pennsylvania, he also taught physics at Lehigh University. He has been active in ministries involving homelessness, college and youth, finance, and ecumenical relations.
Special music will be provided under the direction of organist and music director, Gery Elliott. Flowers for the altar this week are provided by Edith McNutt in loving memory of her husband.
Following a children’s message from the Bishop, Sunday school will meet in the garden out behind the Chapel. All children are welcome to participate.
The following Sunday, Aug. 22, Mark Porizky, the Weekapaug Chapel chaplain, will be preaching.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — The summer schedule of services is as follows: In-person services will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m., Holy Eucharist with organ and soloist; on Sunday at 8 a.m., Morning Prayer; and Sunday, at 9 a.m., Choral Eucharist. Face masks will be required for all unvaccinated attendees.
Services offered online will be Choral Eucharist on Sunday at 9 a.m. and Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; and Compline will be broadcast live online on Saturday and Wednesday, at 6 p.m., on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
Bible study will be held in person on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the parish hall.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed with supplies of necessary goods being sent to the Jonnycake Center for clients.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — An in-person worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. This week is Men's Laity Sunday where the service is provided by the men of the church. "Look and Live" is the sermon title presented by Phil Bryan, deacon chairman. The scripture will be from Numbers 21:1-8.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Parking lot worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m., weather permitting. Attendees will remain safely in cars during worship
On Sunday, Aug. 15, country and Bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. at the church. The concert will be a free-will offering event.
To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Avondale Chapel
AVONDALE - The Avondale Chapel is an ecumenical Sunday service open to all people of different faiths. Each week the Avondale Chapel hosts a different speaker.
This week’s speaker will be Pastor Christopher Lee Williams. Pastor Williams is the pastor at Passion for Jesus Exegetical-Teaching Church in Groton.
Located at 11 Avondale Road, the chapel is an outreach of the Central Baptist Church in Westerly. For more information, call 401-596-4929 or visit avondalechapel.org.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. David Brimlow will share the message titled “A Journey Begins on a Certain Step,” from Jeremiah 29:11; Psalm 37:23. Grades one to five will be dismissed prior to the message. The message will be posted at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
The Sunday evening service will begin at 6 p.m. with a hymn sing, testimonies, and prayer for the needs of the church. Pastor Dave will share the message “I Am the Way, the Truth, and the Life” from John 14:6. The evening message may be viewed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington at 6:30 p.m.
Adult Bible study will be held in Fellowship Hall at the rear of the church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave will lead the group in a study of prayer. The new study is titled “Creation Believe It or Not” from the book of Genesis.
All other church activities have been canceled.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — An in-person worship service will be held on Sunday, at 9:45 a.m., in the church sanctuary. The morning message will explore the impossible through the story of Sarah as part of the series of sermons talking about God's promises to us as revealed in familiar Bible stories.
The church will participate in the Castle Hill Neighborhood Community Yard Sale being held on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Masks are mandatory for the unvaccinated and optional, though recommended, for the fully vaccinated. The service will be offered online at uccwesterly.org.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — The Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service will be held in the church sanctuary. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed including masks for unvaccinated worshippers, social distancing, hand-sanitizing and open windows.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington will offer in-person worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. Covid restrictions have been lifted and masks are optional.
Rev. Dr. Mobby Larson will lead worship this Sunday with a sermon “Power of God” and lessons John 14:1-4 and Revelation 6:1-8; 7:9-17.
There will be a time for children with Ms. Kay.
A live-stream of the service will also be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
All church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. The 8 a.m. service will be held in the Chapel-in-the-Pines, the amphitheater in the pine woods behind the church, weather permitting. The 10 a.m. service will be held in the sanctuary.
The 10 a.m. service will be available streaming live at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Vespers will be held in-person on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The service is often led by church members and provides time to share joys and concerns.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 120 Main St., beginning with a time of fellowship over coffee at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for children up to age 12 will be held during the message. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with service at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour will be held at 9:15 a.m. Children's Church is offered after the 10 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The service will be live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Bowling Lane. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY — Sacrament Service for all is held on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Sunday School classes are available for ages 18 months to 11 years, youth, and adults on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. There are youth, family, and adult activities, and women's ministry.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 114-116 Granite St. Entrance is inside the Atrium across from Keifer's Martial Arts. Phone number is 860-572-4942, website ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Handicap accessible and all are welcome.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday with Pastor Tom Vance.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com or email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY —Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Bible Fellowship will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Nursery care will be available. Face mask and social distancing will be required until otherwise notified. The service will be on Facebook live at 11:15 a.m. at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway.
Teen Group and Mid-Week Life Bible Study groups should contact the church for more information.
Tune into the weekly radio broadcast “The Pilgrim’s Bible Hour” Friday mornings at 9 a.m. on WBLQ 103.1 FM or 1230 AM.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON - Calvary Church Sunday service will hold in-person services on Sunday for Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Rite I, and at 10 a.m., Rite II.
The service will continue to be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship. Coffee hour will be available via Zoom at 11 a.m.
The nursery care, nursery school and youth programs are closed. The Calvary Music School is open and enrollment for the summer 2021 semester is being offered. Visit calvarymusicschool.org for more information.
Calvary Church is in local mission through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, local soup kitchens, and other ways. They also offer adult education and enrichment programs. The church is located at 27 Church St. For more information, visit calvarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — A worship service will be streamed online at 11 a.m. at facebook.com/shannockbaptist.
For more information, call 401-364-6569 or visit shannockbaptist.org. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Video Worship services will be available at uusouthcountyri.org by 10 a.m. each Sunday and available all week.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON —Sunday service will be held in-person and online, at 9 a.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. To view the service online, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com for the Zoom link.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services will be held outside the church on the lawn and streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
All other activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
