Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church School for all ages and New Life classes start at 9:30 a.m., with church service following at 10:45 a.m. streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Congregational Church, United, UCC Westerly Sunday will live stream an abbreviated worship service at facebook.com/UCCWesterly at 9:45 a.m. The service will celebrate Palm Sunday.
Rev. Ruth will hold a virtual mini-retreat exploring simple spiritual practices anyone can use on Facebook Live on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
The Rev. Ruth’s community office hours at the Savoy Bookstore and Café have been changed to a virtual Community Office hours on the church Facebook page on Thursday, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. Visit uccwesterly.org for more information.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington’s Palm Sunday service will be streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/CCNSUCC at 10 a.m. The weekly scripture lessons will be Isaiah 50:4-9, The musings of a prophet who is seeking to make sense of the painful realities of exile and the servant's suffering at the hands of his enemies and Matthew 26:14-30, Judas agrees for betray Jesus; “The Last Supper.” The sermon will be “Until that day.”
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Pilgrim’s Baptist Church will suspend all in person services and GriefShare Ministry for the immediate foreseeable future.
All church services will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Sedam will also broadcast “The Winning Side” on Fridays at 9 a.m., on WBLQ 1230 AM and 103.1 FM. Visit website, pilgrimsbaptist.com to keep informed as to when regular services will resume.
The church office will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead at 401-377-6077 before coming to the church. If you have any questions call 401-377-6077or visit pilgrimsbaptist.com. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Let’s join our hearts in prayer that we will draw closer to our Savior and shine His light brightly during this difficult time. Remember, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Prov. 3:5-6
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Sunday worship will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI. Rev. Dr. Cal Lord’s sermon will be “I Still Believe!". The scripture will be from Matthew 21:1-11.
There will also be a Facebook and YouTube livestream of the Wednesday evening mid-week service at 6:30 p.m.
To pray with someone this week, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929. The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for all medical personnel.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterly.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — During the Coronavirus pandemic, the following services will be offered online, broadcast live on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and Instagram pages: On April 5, Palm Sunday, at 10 a.m., Morning Prayer; Wednesday at 10 a.m., Morning Prayer; and Wednesday at 6 p.m., Compline. Daily at noon, Fr. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” live on Facebook.
Virtual services will be held on Maundy Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 11, at 6 p.m., Compline; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 10 a.m.
The Living Supplies Closet is closed until further notice.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email christ-church@verizon.net or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — This week’s service and activities have all been cancelled. If you need to speak with the pastor, contact the Rev. Byeta Hoover-Mulvany at 815-503-9228.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able “give what you can.” Items include nonperishable food and personal hygiene items. We ask that those who can donate to put their food directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — Worship services and all activities have been canceled. Visit dunnscornerschurch.org for updated daily messages from Rev. Wayne C. Eberly.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call the church office, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit pendletonhillbaptist.homestead.com or email pastor@myfbcns.org.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 for more information.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY – In response to the virulent Covid-19 virus, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cancelled all meetings, including Sunday services, weekday youth activities and early morning Seminary classes for high schoolers.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON — There will be no Sunday services held at Calvary Church.
The church is located at 27 Church St. For more information, visit calvarychurchstonington.org.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
For more information, call 401-364-6569. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088.
Please send announcements to news@thewesterlysun.com, before noon on Wednesday, for Friday publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.