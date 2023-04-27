CHAIA ELWELL, Chariho, Girls Lacrosse, Junior; Elwell, a junior, scored the 100th goal of her career in a loss to North Kingstown. Elwell also had seven goals in a win against Smithfield.

CAM ELENTENY, Stonington, Boys Lacrosse, Senior; Elenteny scored seven goals and had six assists in a pair of Stonington wins. Stonington is unbeaten this season with a 7-0 record.

ZACH MINER, Westerly, Baseball, Sophomore; Miner pitched out of two jams to help the Bulldogs get past Narragansett. Miner allowed one run after entering the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth inning. In the seventh, he ended the game with a strikeout with two runners on base.

ADDIE STANLEY, Wheeler, Softball, Sophomore; Stanley homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs in a Wheeler win against Tourtellotte. Stanley was 3 for 3 for the Lions.

Vote

View Results