St. Andrew Lutheran Church
CHARLESTOWN — St. Andrew Lutheran Church will hold an Easter Sunrise service at Blue Shutters Beach at 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17. Two additional services will follow in the Church sanctuary at 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. All of the services will be live-streamed at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch.
Regular worship service hours are 8:30 and 10:30 each Sunday. The 10:30 service will be streamed at facebook.com/standrewlutheranchurch.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 15 East Beach Road. The church welcomes all to participate in contemporary, progressive worship services with a community whose focus is putting faith into action. For more information, call the church office at 401-322-0088 or visit standrewri.org.
Hope Church: South County
CHARLESTOWN — Hope Church: South County is a non-denominational church offering worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. at Cross’ Mills Library, 4417 Old Post Road. Masks are not required. Online church is available at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at hoperi.church.
For more information, visit hoperi.church; email connect@hoperi.church; or call 401-944-6604.
Congregational Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — The Congregational Church of North Stonington will hold a Easter Sunrise Service at 5:40 a.m. at Jonathan Edwards Winery.
There will also be an Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m. in Hewitt Hall. Masks are optional. Rev. Susan G. Latourette will lead worship with a sermon God Responds: “Let There Be Light,” and scripture lessons Isaiah 25:6-9 and John 20:1-18.
An important Church meeting will be held immediately following the Easter Sunday service.
A live-stream of the service will be available at congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org. The bulletin is available online.
There will be no choir practices this week.
All other church group meetings and Sunday Church School will be held via Zoom.
The church is located at 89 Main St. The pastor is Rev. Susan G. Latourette. For more information, visit congregationalchurchofnorthstonington.org or call 860-535-0379, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Congregational Church, United, UCC
PAWCATUCK — Easter Sunday worship will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly and at 9:45 a.m. with processional and memorial Easter flowers. The 9:45 a.m. service will also be streamed virtually at uccwesterly.org or at facebook.com/UCCWesterly.
The church is officially an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is located at 9 Castle Hill Road off Pequot Trail. The office is open Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit uccwesterly.org or facebook.com/UCCWesterly or call 860-599-1226 for more information.
Christ Church
WESTERLY — Good Friday services will take place on April 15 at 7 a.m., Good Friday Liturgy; noon, the Stations of the Cross; and 7 p.m., Good Friday Liturgy, with Choir.
On Holy Saturday, April 16, there will be Morning Prayer at 9 a.m. with the Altar Guild, and at 7 p.m., the Easter Vigil with Choral Eucharist, and Baptism will be celebrated.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, Choral Eucharist, Rite II, will be offered at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Nursery care is provided at 9:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service. There will be no Sunday School on Easter Day.
Services offered online will be Good Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.; Choral Eucharist on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m.; Morning Prayer on Wednesday at 10 a.m.; and Compline on Saturday and Wednesday, at 6 p.m., on Christ Church Westerly’s Facebook and at christchurchwesterly.org.
Bible study will be offered in-person at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Parish Hall.
Rev. Sunil will offer “Food for Thought” on the church Facebook page and christchurchwesterly.org daily at noon. All recordings will be available later on the church website and Facebook page.
The church is located at 7 Elm St. For more information, email parishadmin@christchurchwesterly.org or visit christchurchwesterly.org or call 401-596-0197.
Central Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Good Friday Service will be held in the Chapel on April 15 at noon. On Easter Sunday, services will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Misquamicut State Beach, 8 a.m. at Avondale Chapel, and 10:30 a.m. at Central Baptist. At the 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service, Rev. Dr. Cal Lord's sermon will be "Believing the Impossible." The scripture will be from John 20:1-18.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/Central-Baptist-Church-of-Westerly-RI-187098134660365 for those unable to attend at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be available on YouTube under Cal Lord after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Adult Sunday School will be held at 9 a.m., continuing the study of the Torah and Moses. The Children's Sunday School classes are not meeting.
To pray with someone, call Pastor Cal at 401-596-4929.
The church asks people to remember to check on each other, pray for each other and pray for and thank all medical personnel, police, firemen, national guards, state police, government, retail employees and postal workers and the Westerly Town Council.
The church is located at 16 Elm St. For more information, visit cbcwesterlyri.org or call the church office at 401-596-4929.
Babcock Presbyterian Church
ASHAWAY — The Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship service will be held in the church sanctuary. Masks are optional.
The Blessing Box is open outside the church building 24/7 as a Community Service to anyone in need. People may “take what you need” and anyone who is able may “give what they can.” Please donate only non-perishable, commercially canned or packaged goods and personal hygiene items. Food can be put directly onto the shelves to help meet the current increased need.
The church is located at 25 Maxson St. For more information, visit babcockpresbyterianchurch.com.
Second Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Second Baptist Church of North Stonington, 12 Stillman Road, is an independent, conservative, evangelical Baptist church. It is a Bible-based church with practical preaching and teaching for all ages.
Good Friday service on April 15 will be held at 6 p.m. Pastor Dave will share the message titled “The Grieved and Distressed Savior” from Matthew 26:36-47. The service may be viewed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Easter Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Rev. David Jordan will share the Easter message titled “The Prince of Life” from Matthew 28:1-6. The service may be viewed at facebook.com/sbcnorthstonington.
Nursery care for newborns to age 2, Junior Church for age 3 to kindergarten and Children's Church for grades 1 to 4 will be available. Sunday school classes are suspended until further notice.
There will be no Sunday evening service this week.
Wednesday evening programs have resumed. Olympian Club will start at 5:30 p.m. for children 4 through grade 6 and; Jr./Sr. High Youth Group begins at 6 p.m. Adult Bible study with Pastor Dave begins at 6 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 860-599-2077.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County
PEACE DALE — Sunday service will be at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m. outdoor celebration with Easter treats for children. The service will not be streamed via Zoom this week. Rev. Denis will deliver the sermon “The Eggs of Easter.” The church is located at the Lily Pads Professional Complex at 27 North Road. Call 401-783-4170 or visit uusouthcountyri.org for more information.
The Pilgrim’s Baptist Church
ASHAWAY — Worship service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Coffee and bottled water will be available prior to the service at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care will be available. Masks are not mandatory however a section of the church will be designated as face mask required.
Easter Sunday Resurrection Celebration service will be held on April 17 at 10 a.m., following a community breakfast at 9 a.m.
Nursery care and a children’s program for grades K to 6 will be available during the service.
For more information, call the church office at 401-377-6077 or email via Facebook at facebook.com/PilgrimsBaptistChurchAshaway. The Pilgrim's Baptist Church is located at 27 Chase Hill Road, Ashaway.
Shannock Baptist Church
SHANNOCK — In person worship services will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nursery is available for both services.
On Tuesday, Ladies meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m.; Men’s Prayer meeting and Bible Study will be held at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 401-364-6569 or visit facebook.com/shannockbaptist. The church is located at 1632 Shannock Road.
First Baptist Church of North Stonington
NORTH STONINGTON — Good Friday service, April 15, will be held at 6 p.m. An Easter Sunrise service, April 17, will be held at 7 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. An Easter Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 793 Pendleton Hill Road. For more information, visit fbcofnorthstonington.com, email Info.fbcnorthstonington@gmail.com or call 860-599-5331.
Calvary Episcopal Church
STONINGTON – Calvary Episcopal Church will hold in-person services on Sunday for Holy Eucharist at 8 a.m., Rite I and at 10 a.m. Rite II. Facemasks are required. Coffee hour will be held in person at 11 a.m.
The services will be streamed live at calvarychurchstonington.org on the worship services page. A digital Sunday bulletin can be viewed to follow the worship.
Nursery care is available for the 10 a.m. Sunday service. Children should be brought to the Nursery School for 9:55 a.m.
The “Church by the Sea,” located at 27 Church St., is involved in local mission, including through the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and local soup kitchens. Adult education and enrichment programs are offered, along with the Calvary Nursery School and Calvary Music School. For more information, visit calavarychurchstonington.org or call 860-535-1181.
Dunn’s Corners Community Church
WESTERLY — In-person worship services will be held on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. There will be a live stream of the 10 a.m. service at dunnscornerschurch.org.
Vespers will be held in-person on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The service provides time to share joys and concerns.
Call 401-322-0655 or e-mail dunnschurch@gmail.com the church office for more information. The church is located at 221 Post Road.
The Church at Westerly
WESTERLY — The Church at Westerly Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 120 Main St., beginning with a time of fellowship over coffee at 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for children up to age 12 will be held during the message. Contact Pastor Fred at 401-533-7206 with any needs or questions.
Joy Fellowship Assembly of God
BRADFORD — Joy Fellowship Assembly of God, 17 Bowling Lane, is a Christ centered Church which preaches the Word of God and offers contemporary live worship.
The church meets every Sunday for worship with service at 10 a.m. Fellowship hour will be held at 9:15 a.m. Children's Church is offered after the 10 a.m. service. To attend the service, sign up is required due to Covid regulations. To sign up, visit joyfellowshipri.org.
The service will be live streamed at joyfellowshipri.org for those unable to attend.
A Celebrate Recovery service is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The church hosts the Pantry on the Lane food pantry every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 70 Bowling Lane. Food boxes containing meats, dairy, fruits, vegetables, cheese, yogurts and dry goods are available outside the church building. To receive a box of food, drive-in, open your trunk and drive away.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
WESTERLY — Sacrament Service for all is held on Sundays at 10 a.m.
Sunday School classes are available for ages 18 months to 11 years, youth, and adults on Sundays at 11:15 a.m. There are youth, family, and adult activities, and women's ministry.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 114-116 Granite St. Entrance is inside the Atrium across from Keifer's Martial Arts. Phone number is 860-572-4942, website ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Handicap accessible and all are welcome.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church
WESTERLY — Church service will be held at 10:45 a.m. and streamed on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Pleasant Street Baptist Church is at 37 Pleasant St., Minister Mallory Davis, pastor. Church office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 401-596-1923 or email psbcwesterly@aol.com or visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/PSBCNorthEndWesterly.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool
ASHAWAY — Services are held at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Trinity Lutheran Church and Preschool is located at 110 High St. For more information, call Pastor Gordish, 401-377-4340; or visit trinityashaway.org, or Trinity’s Facebook page. For preschool information, call director Kelly Mills at 401-377-4216, or email trinitypreschoolashawayri@gmail.com.
Faith Bible Chapel
WESTERLY — Service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., at the church. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FBCWesterlyRI/live.
Faith Bible Chapel is a nondenominational Christian church located at 115 Ashaway Road. For more information, call the church at 401-348-9637, visit faithbiblechapel.com.
Church of the Holy Spirit
CHARLESTOWN — Services and all activities are canceled until further notice. Services will be broadcast on Sunday mornings at facebook.com/ChurchOfTheHolySpiritCharlestown at 9:30 a.m.
The church is located at 4150 Old Post Road. For more information, call the church at 401-364-6368.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
ALTON — Sunday service will be held in-person and online, at 9 a.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated worshipers. To view the service online, visit stthomasalton.blogspot.com for the Zoom link.
The church is located at 322 Church St. For more information, visit the church’s website stthomasalton.blogspot.com or call 401-364-3113.
