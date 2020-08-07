Listen! You can hear it.
You don’t even need to put a shell to your ear, it’s just right out there in the spacious land that surrounds the property. If you listen, you can hear the quiet, and when the tide’s just right, you may just hear the waves pounding upon the rocks at the Breachway. Know what? That’s only the beginning of all you’re going to discover when you make an appointment to see all there is to enjoy at 32 Meadow Avenue.
This is not just a house in a beach community. This is a property that’s been in the owner’s family for generations, since the end of World War II. It’s always been this one family, and that’s a large part of the reason that it is so well thought out, lovingly built, improved upon, and added to in the years since. This family didn’t just live here, they loved here, and it shows in every room, with every accoutrement, both inside and outside the house. This is not just a beach cottage with an outside shower, this property represents generations of loving an area; and, loving the vacation it affords three seasons a year.
It’s a home that was carefully and thoughtfully planned for both practicality and maximum enjoyment. It’s ready right now for your inspection, and even your moving truck because 32 Meadow Avenue is whistle-clean and is being offered fully furnished and is presently in move-in condition.
While the main home was first built in 1959, a portion of what is called the “guest wing” was also built. The “guest wing” was added onto in 2007 and now has central air, oil heat, is fully insulated, and is handicap accessible throughout, boasting two full bedrooms and two full baths, an office area you could easily adapt to a kitchenette, and separate parking. It is connected to the main house by an expansive deck and a 29’ x 12’ screened porch. The house is just made for parties and gatherings as the first floor is light and airy with a complete open floor plan, extending from the fully equipped galley style kitchen to the dining area, and living room with its one of two working fireplaces, as well as a patio for morning coffee. Everywhere you look, there are windows and skylights bringing the beauty of the area in. With a sweeping vista over the abutting marshlands there are various views of the ocean & pond.
Just a few steps up to the second level of this California split, and you’ll find three more bedrooms, full baths, and a large master that spills out onto a deck just perfect for enjoying coffee and the newspaper in the morning or a glass of wine and the stars at night.
There’s even a partially furnished basement/playroom area with ping pong table. The present owners stored a treasure trove of their books here, so you may be fully assured that this is one dry basement, problem free!
While there’s plenty of parking all around the property, you’ll also make good use of the spacious carport, perfect for two vehicles, a cord of wood, a workshop, as well as a large storage area. With nearly 3000 square feet of living space, 32 Meadow Avenue will provide you and your family a three-season vacation and a private place surrounded by the gift of nature, yet with everything nearby; and like the family before you, a place to enjoy for many generations.
Yes, you can hear from 32 Meadow Avenue, the moment you drive in, not only the waves in the distance, but if you listen, you can hear the laughter of families and friends. All enjoying the season and each other, regardless of the weather, on the screened-in deck overlooking the back of the property. You can imagine hearing the happy chatter of children and grandchildren as they play safely throughout the spacious property. With five bedrooms and five full bathrooms, plus an outside shower, the house can sleep up to 14; so, you can plan your next family reunion in Weekapaug!
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but these photos cannot possibly do 32 Meadow Avenue justice. You must see it, because when you do, you will see yourself and your family in it, creating memories for years to come.
The owner studies the property with a smile, looks toward the pond and the marsh; and, farther toward the ocean in the distance, watches the breeze gently rustle the high grass surrounding the large rocks. Then a look of peace comes upon her face as she says to no one in particular, “It’s been such a happy family house for generations, but it’s time to move on. Time for someone else to live here and love it as we did.”
List price for this incomparable property is $2,500,000. Taxes are $20,606
Septic, central air, forced air, Heating fuel: oil
Contact Lorraine Randall, Sales Associate, Randall Realtors (401) 741-5978 cell
email: lorraine@randallrealtors.com
