If you’ve always wanted to live in The Misquamicut section of Westerly in a great home near everything, but with peace, quiet, and an ocean view you can practically eye from your front lawn, then you absolutely must see the property now for sale on 80 Shore Road. But don’t wait! This is a very active, bustling real estate market, and if you don’t make an appointment to tour this great home, someone will most likely beat you to it!
80 Shore Road is perfectly situated right in the middle of everything and yet it feels as though it’s miles away from everything. The property is located right on Rt. 1-A which extends from Haversham to Watch Hill. It’s near golf and tennis, five minutes from downtown Westerly and shops, near schools, churches, the post office, supermarkets, banks...well, what more could you want?
How about a sense of quietude when you get home from a busy day? It’s just a few steps out the door since your deck, which faces west for unbelievable sunsets, overlooks a bog with wildlife management preserved land that can never be developed. Sit with that cup of coffee or glass of wine and watch the herons circle overhead, and you’ll feel you’re far away from the main road and busy life. Just a beautiful way to decompress from the craziness of life these days.
Here is just a perfect home for a small family, young couple just starting out, retirees, or single person because it’s all conveniently set on one level with a welcoming open concept connecting the kitchen and living area. Great for entertaining, so no one’s left out of the gathering. There are two generous bedrooms, with one full bath being part of the Master and the other convenient to the second bedroom in the hallway. Closet space? Plenty of it!
This is a year ‘round home heated economically by oil, but it’s also centrally air conditioned for those hot summer days, and it’s part of the Misquamicut Fire District, giving you full access to the beach.
Whether you have a couple of cars, a handyman in the family, or a whole bunch of stuff to store, you will positively love the over-sized two car garage with room for expansion and built-ins already in place for the handy man or woman who needs room for tools and “stuff.”
Because this is one-level living, your washer and dryer are conveniently located for you just inside the breezeway. The kitchen has a dishwasher, hood, oven/range, and refrigerator, and flooring is a combination of both hardwood and carpeting throughout.
There’s a wonderful, private, landscaped back yard area, and the lucky buyer of this property can easily add access from the living area right to this outside oasis, perhaps to a patio with pavers.
Michelle Pinto, REALTOR, who works out of the Watch Hill office of Randall Realtors is your listing agent, so be sure to call her for a private showing to see if you’d like to make your home here among the flowers and birds and sunsets not far from the beach.
List price: $485,000 Taxes: $3821 (2019)
You can reach Michelle at michelle@randallrealtors.com
Office: (401) 348-0700 Cell: (401) 741-8281
