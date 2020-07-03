A spectacular waterfront property at 28 Harbor Drive in Westerly, Rhode Island just might leave you speechless!
Situated within a quiet neighborhood off Shore and Winnapaug Roads on 8,276 square feet of flat land, this charming ranch house is clad in a newer architecturally-shingled roof and higher-end, cedar-styled vinyl siding with white trim. Shrubbery (which includes pink Rosa rugosa bushes) provides privacy.
It’s the panoramic view of Winnapaug Pondand the Atlantic Ocean, however, which will really take your breath away! On a clear day, you can see across to Atlantic Avenue and Misquamicut Beach.
Imagine, on a whim, you could launch your kayak or canoe from your yard and go shell fishing for oysters and clams. Or,row across and visit the restaurants and town/state beaches for a bit of socializing.
When not in use, store your water gear, as well as your lawn equipment, in the nearby outbuilding.
The home itself is wonderful. Enter from the generous deck into an open layout with beautiful oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a wall of windows to take in the spectacular water view - whatever the weather.
A wood-burning fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling red brick façade and hearth flanked on both sides with shelving and cabinetry serves as the focal point for the living and dining areas that are lined with knotty pine wood. Wooden beams add to the charm of this open area.
On the opposite side is a lovely kitchen with upper and lower pine cabinets, countertops, a contrasting white refrigerator and stove, and a window to enjoy the water view.
A good-sized bath, which features a shower/tub, sink vanity and stackable washer and dryer, is situated between two bedrooms – one with carpeting and the other with wood-laminate flooring. Each bedroom provides 2 closets and multiple windows.
Revel in the tranquility of this blissful setting with its panoramic views – perfect for year-round living or to utilize as a vacation getaway. The spacious open layout and deck is also ideal for interacting with family and friends and entertaining.
Built in 1958 on a no-through street, this 900-square-foot waterfront home on .19 acres of land provides oil-fired forced hot-air heat, which can be augmented with heat from the wood-burning stove.
This ranch house is also connected to town water and offers 100-amp electrical service, Andersen replacement windows, a septic system, and a 4-foot cement crawl space with an oil tank. Additionally, pull-down hallway stairs lead to a storage area in the attic, which contains the furnace. Plus, this home provides space for 4 vehicles in the driveway, as well as an outdoor shower, which helps to keep the sand outside after a day at the beach.
Also, the flat yard is ideal for children and pets to play in. Fence it in to make it even safer.
During these uncertain times, when we’re encouraged to keep our distance from others, could you imagine a better setting to live in year round, or at least escape to periodically?
Let your imagination go wild as you think of the ways you could make this home your own. Perhaps you prefer a white-washed coastal décor to a knotty pine interior. Simply paint the walls, cabinets and fireplace an off-white color and add modern furniture with wicker and wood tones. Integrate with turquoise, gray, navy, indigo, or any other colors that call to you.
Start enjoying one-level living with a fabulous saltwater pond and ocean view at 28 Harbor drive in Westerly, Rhode Island. The listing price for this 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is $599,900. For more information, contact Realtor Kimber Pope-Kettlety of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes on her cell phone at 401-741-8722, or at her office at 401-596-3333, extension 103. Her email address is kimberk@coldwellbanker.com.
