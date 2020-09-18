When the current owners built this magnificent cottage-style home in 2001 on more than one-plus wooded acres of land, it wasn’t just a house. It was never just a house. It was a reflection of their lives...what gave them pleasure, what gave them comfort, what they looked forward to each time they came home whether it was after a long day, or a short vacation. It was comfortable, it was practical, it was beautiful, it was home!
But now it’s time for them to move on and time for YOU to move in to this wonderful place where every detail has been attended to and around every corner there’s something absolutely unique and wonderful for you to enjoy for years. It is, without a doubt, understated class.
9 Donross Drive sits on a peaceful cul-de-sac right at the 8th hole of the Winnapaug Golf Course, but you won’t see it because of the beautiful trees carefully and purposely landscaped to afford both appeal as well as privacy. The outside of the home immediately captivates with its cedar shingles and unique “arts and crafts” prairie-style windows, lending a distinct sense of style. The two-car garage is connected by a breezeway to the home itself, so when you enter this way with groceries, dogs, or kids tracking mud, you’ll appreciate the fact that the owners wisely laid a beautiful and easily cleaned slate floor that extends straight into the kitchen.
There is so much house here – over 4000 square feet of living space - with so many thoughtfully crafted extras that it’s impossible to list them all, which is why you must call Realtor Dottie Nigrelli and make an appointment to tour this “destination” home. But for starters...you will enjoy cooking and entertaining in the gourmet kitchen that features Viking and Sub Zero appliances, a built-in wet bar, American cherry cabinets, Brazilian cherry floors, granite counter tops, two dishwashers, a full walk-in pantry, and more cabinets, and cupboards that you may ever use! The kitchen flows into the great room, and dining area on one end, while a lovely sunroom leads to the mahogany deck and porch on the other side.
The fireplace is double-sided, offering warmth, comfort, and providing ambiance to both the great room and the almost hidden-away cozy family room, a wonderful place for watching TV, reading a book, or merely getting lost in thought. Speakers have been installed in every room, and there is Category 5 cable throughout to power your devices.
Climb up to the second level, where the feeling of openness continues as there is a balcony overlooking the entire first floor, so you can still remain part of the conversation or channel your best Romeo and Juliet soliloquy for the “audience” below!
This unique and one-of-a-kind property was built for a family with three bedrooms and four full baths. The second floor delights as you will find different features in each room. The master bedroom with its his and hers walk-in closets will give you an exquisite excuse for never getting out of bed and going in to work! With cathedral ceilings and skylights overhead, the present owners say you can lie in bed at night and watch the stars come out and feel as though you’re on vacation, while at sunrise the early morning light provides nature’s alarm clock. The opulent Master bath features separate sinks, a spa-like jacuzzi, and a shower with a Kohler shower tower which incorporates two shower heads, hand shower, body jets, and controls into one column.
The lower level offers 900 sq. ft. of finished basement which is presently set up for a media area, game area, and mini workout and exercise space, but you can make of it whatever you envision. As with the rest of the home, there is even more storage space here and a top of the line Buderus boiler for maximum efficiency.
In addition to golf, this welcoming property in the Winnapaug Hills area is near beaches, shopping, schools, entertainment, and the bucolic village of Watch Hill. It is more than just a home, it is vacation that you own, for there is a definite flow to this home, there is sun and light and never-ending sky, there is indeed understated elegance, and yet there is an immediate feeling of warmth and comfort.
You might be familiar with the old saying, “Home is wherever you leave everything you love and never question that it will be there when you return.” Such a very apt description of 9 Donross Drive, just waiting to meet you and hoping you’ll leave everything and everyone you love within its walls..
For more information and an appointment to tour this magnificent property, contact Realtor Dottie Nigrelli, Randall Realtors (401)258-7684 dottie@randallrealtors.com
Listing price: $939,000 Taxes: $8374.
