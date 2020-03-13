Westerly, Rhode Island, is revered as the state’s best kept secret because of its small-town feel, magnificent beaches, Pawcatuck River marinas, and charming downtown area. Smack dab in the middle of these destinations is Captain’s Watch – a unique condominium neighborhood with different colored homes and aesthetically-pleasing boulders, shrubbery, and mature trees.
Luckily, a turnkey unit with a one-car garage at 30 Captains Drive is now on the market. From its high perch at the end of a cul-de-sac, you can watch ever-changing sunsets and greet your friendly neighbors from your front porch. By day, walk to downtown’s Wilcox Park and shops/restaurants. Come back at night and take in regular plays at The Granite Theatre, musical performances at The Chorus of Westerly, and experience a bustling nightlife with periodic annual events such as the Summer Pops, Shakespeare in the Park, and River Glow.
Lined with a stone wall and beautifully appointed with beige vinyl siding and a scalloped accent, a gravel driveway and paver-stoned pathway lead to the front door.
Enter into a sun-filled open area with new pickled oak flooring and recessed lighting. A gas fireplace with a slate/wooden façade and leathered-granite hearth serves at the focal point for the living room, which offers a clear view of the eat-in kitchen, suitable for many guests for special gatherings.
Kitchen updates include beautiful gray tile flooring near the sink and appliances, as well as contrasting steel-gray and cream-colored Shaker cabinets with crown molding and 2 backlit, beveled glass cabinets to showcase special items. A stainless-steel gas stove and quartz countertops add the finishing touches to this chef’s kitchen.
Perfect for entertaining, a glass door in the kitchen leads to a large mahogany deck with an enclosed outdoor shower and changing area. So after a day at the beach, everyone can immediately shower outside so as not to track sand through the home and then enjoy alfresco dining!
Nearby, are a coat closet and convenient half-bath with a quartz vanity and riverstone-pebble tile flooring, as well as a tiled laundry room with a washer, dryer, cabinetry, folding area, and door that leads to the garage with side-storage space.
Best of all, this 1,581-square-foot home features a spacious first-floor master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a wonderful view of the private backyard. Luxuriate in your private, tiled bath with a shower/tub.
An extra-wide oak staircase with a vaulted ceiling by the front door brings you to the second level landing where the largest carpeted bedroom with a double closet overlooks the tranquil backyard. Another slightly smaller bedroom offers a walk-in closet and the morning sun. There is yet a fourth room on the second floor. Use it as a guest room, or transform it into an office or study with a foldout couch for occasional guests. A full bathroom with a shower/tub on the second level serves these upper bedrooms.
Built in 2007 and only occupied by the original owners part time, this home’s heat, hot water, stove and fireplace operate with inexpensive, efficient natural gas heat. It is even plumbed for an outdoor grill and clothes dryer. This condominium also offers 8-foot ceilings, central air-conditioning, city water/sewer, underground utilities, sprinklers, and a 1,005-square-foot dry basement for storing seasonal items. Furnishings are negotiable. Additionally, Westerly residency includes parking rights at both town beaches and in the Watch Hill area. You are also free to plant different flowers and bushes.
A $330 monthly Captains Watch Association fee maintains the grounds and takes care of snow/trash removal.
Enjoy living year-round or seasonally in this pet-friendly, seaside community close to breathtaking beaches (including Watch Hill), golf courses, tennis courts, marinas and Downtown Westerly. There is so much more to discover on Route 1 that leads to Charlestown and Warwick, Rhode Island. Need to travel to Boston or New York City? Enjoy easy access to Interstate-95 or hop on the Westerly train.
Exquisitely maintained, this elegant home offers one-level living with a master bedroom suite, laundry room and half-bath all on the main level. Children, teenagers and visiting guests will love having the upper floor all to themselves!
The listing price for this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath condominium with a one-car garage at 30 Captains Drive in Westerly, Rhode Island is $415,000. For more information, contact Realtor Mike Lamb of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes on his cell phone at 401-644-8349, or at the office at 401-596-6333. His email address is Mikelamb@coldwellbanker.com. An Open House will be held on Saturday, March 14th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.