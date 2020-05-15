Now that everyone is spending much more time at home, it is especially important to find the sanctuary that fits your needs.
Imagine an expansive backyard with serene views of Ninigret Pond and frequent visits from blue herons, ducks, and turkeys. You’re also steps away from the town kayak/canoe launching area and the Ocean House Marina where you can rent a dock slip.
Situated at 40 Town Dock Road in Charlestown, Rhode Island’s Cross Mills’ Village on a lush one-half acre of land with a front stone wall and trellis, this quintessential New England home has it all.
Perfectly appointed with gray shingles, hunter-green shutters and plum-colored doors, this custom-designed house features an oversized, one-car garage, matching gable pitches, beautiful landscaping, a stone pathway, and paved driveway.
Once inside, discover fine details and expert workmanship everywhere. Crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood flooring and an abundance of storage space make this retreat feel extra special. To maximize the water views, there is an inverted layout.
Enter into the sun-filled main level with a tiled foyer and lovely half-bath, which features floral wallpaper, a pedestal sink, and tile flooring. Two carpeted bedrooms offer sliding glass doors that open to a wraparound deck for some private time.
The master bedroom provides 2 closets and space for a king-sized bed, while its expansive bath with a luxurious Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, mirrored linen closet and private exit to the yard, is almost large enough to sleep in!
Another bath with wainscoted walls, a chair rail and a claw-foot, deep-soaking tub serves the other slightly smaller bedroom.
Ascend several stairs to the second level‘s open floor plan where an abundance of windows brings in the natural light and picturesque views of Ninigret Pond wherever you are.
The living area features a gas fireplace, stereo closet and space for 2 couches and extra seating. Just imagine cozying up here with a good book!
Enjoy wonderful meals and entertaining up to 12 people in the dining area - designed with a cathedral ceiling, skylights, and windows on three sides. A door leads to a wraparound deck.
And in the center of it all is the chef’s eat-in kitchen, which offers recessed lighting, lots of granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and cherrywood cabinets with soft-close drawers. Prepare food in 2 wall convection/traditional ovens and on the square island’s flat-top stove.
This second level also features a lovely bedroom with a closet that would also make an ideal office or art studio.
Ascend a few more stairs and you’re in a large, inviting family room with a 3-inch planked cathedral ceiling for even more spectacular views of the pond. Imagine unwinding in this tranquil setting with a glass of wine or cup of tea at the end of the day, or watching television, playing games, and socializing with family and friends.
The basement has also been well thought out. It contains a beautiful finished mudroom, which accesses the laundry area and a wood-burning stove than can heat almost the whole house. A door leads to the oversized garage with a utility sink, space for a refrigerator, access to the wood stove, and an interior storage area for one cord of wood.
Built in 1979 and meticulously maintained, this 2,200 square-foot home is the ideal summer or year-round retreat. Its open floor plan with amazing views of Ninigret Pond on the upper 2 levels and 2 wraparound decks are perfect for entertaining and enjoying your family.
It offers gleaming hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings in the dining area and family room, luxurious tiled bathrooms, a well, septic system and a hook-up for a generator, as well as 3 sources of heat: electric, gas and wood.
“It’s the builder’s own home,” Realtor Patrice Fenton of Randall, Realtors said. “Erick is an excellent custom builder, so the finishing touches you see are well done, high quality. You’ve got the wainscoting, the crown molding. There’s a lot of detail here that you wouldn’t get in a lot of houses.”
This New England shingle-styled tri-level home at 40 Town Dock Road in the Cross Mills’ section of Charlestown, Rhode Island is one in a million – perfect for entertaining, sharing time with family, and going off on adventures. Enjoy the visiting birds and wildlife that stop by the backyard, catching trout in the brook, and launching your kayak or canoe on a whim. Located close to Route 1, you’re also near ocean beaches, wildlife preserves, Interstate-95, restaurants, stores, the railroad station, hospitals, and entertainment venues.
The listing price for this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with spectacular views of Ninigret Pond is $679,000. For more information, contact Realtor Patrice Fenton by cell phone at 401-212-6166, or by email at Patrice@randallrealtors.com.
