Way back in 1939 vocalist Ella Fitzgerald had a mega hit with a song called, "Stairway to the Stars." It was a love song that also mentioned in its lyrics "the moon will guide us as we go drifting along. "The song painted an idyllic picture of how romantic it would be if you could just climb a stairway and see the moon, the stars, and the open sky. That was then...this is now!
And now you can still climb that stairway to the stars, the moon, and incomparable vistas if you are the lucky buyer of the property at 47 Terrace Avenue in the Weekapaug Terrace neighborhood of Westerly, listed by award-winning Realtor© Heather Morrone of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes. If you've been looking for something out of the ordinary in gracious coastal living, something that gives you a place to be alone when you want, yet a place to entertain when you choose to kick it up a notch, and also a place to showcase all that Westerly has to offer, this is the home for you because almost everything you'll see on a private tour with Heather will tell you "this one is different."
To begin, the home is three-levels high. Upon entering, you'll see a large foyer with extra space for visiting guests, and when you buy this property and move in, you will certainly have guests, be sure of that! For their convenience, there is a full bath on this level and a laundry room. Now it's time to go up to the second level, your main living and entertaining space, so just step onto your private elevator. That's right, an elevator like you may remember from the old fashioned movies with a safety gate and all; and when the door opens on the second level, prepared to be wowed by the exquisite attention to detail that includes crown molding throughout, built-in lighting all around the deck, custom- built stairs with handrails finished with wrought iron balusters, and more. All these extras are well-designed touches of simplicity and class and are never overdone.
The large kitchen offers you everything you'll need whether it's for a family meal or a large gathering because when you're having a party, doesn't everyone always wind up in the kitchen? It's fully outfitted with Samsung stainless steel appliances, a beverage refrigerator, gas cooktop, and a large work or serving island that overlooks both the living and dining area.
On those chilly winter nights, or when the sun goes down in the summer, just turn off the central air, and if you're seeking a bit of warmth, you will appreciate the top of the line gas fireplace, or merely step outside and enjoy drinks and dinner on your 12 x 24 deck.
Ready for some quiet time? Scoot in the elevator and be whisked up to the third level of this extraordinary home where there are three over-sized bedrooms and a full Jack and Jill bath serving all bedrooms. The master has the added benefit of yet another private walk-out 12 x 24 deck for relaxing, morning coffee, or evening star-gazing.
But the real bonus to this very special property is your own "stairway to the stars." It's an 18 x 18 rooftop deck with water views that extend from Block Island to Montauk on a clear day, with both sunrises and sunsets, and it's fully equipped with electric and hot and cold running water, just another perfect place for entertaining or private reflection.
Throughout the 2628 square feet of beautifully designed living space you'll find windows, windows, windows so there's always light, always a great view, always the finest accoutrements of gracious coastal living within walking distance of Westerly's waters.
So set up a telescope, buy some very comfortable chairs, get ready to plug in the music system, and dream. This is 47 Terrace Avenue in Westerly. You too can have your own private stairway to the stars.
Just hop on the elevator, and you'll know you've arrived!
Contact Heather Morrone at (401) 578-2358 for a private tour heather.morrone@coldwellbanker.com
The property is currently listed at $1,400,000 Most recent taxes: $6,689.
