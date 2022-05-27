Once upon a time, about 50 years ago in a rural area they called South Kingstown, there was a working dairy farm. It had a silo, it had a barn, and it had a house.
As time went by, the property ceased being a dairy farm, but the barn remained, the silo remained, and a very talented builder with a unique vision and a desire to build something different, yet artistically appealing, came upon the scene. He separated the house from the barn yet kept the rustic door intact and also kept other portions of the barn, then set to work to make the home a testament to art, good taste, whimsy, and beauty all in one. He succeeded, and now that the present owners (who added beautiful perennial gardens to enhance the property), have moved, there is an opportunity for someone with their own creative vision, imagination, and the desire to bring their family and their energy to this move-in-condition home unlike any other in the area.
From the outside it looks like a well-built contemporary, but come inside and discover all the gems, both apparent and hidden, that lie within. The home is massive in size -more than 4000 square feet - but in no way does it have a cold, empty feeling. The walls nearly echo with the conversation and laughter of the past, beckoning you to add your own. There are 11 total rooms, 3 of which are very large bedrooms, all on the second level and each with its own personality.
As you climb the stairs to this level, Delaine Wright, the Realtor from Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes, will direct you to turn around once you've gotten to the top to experience what Delaine calls, "an almost celestial burst of sunlight" streaming through a 30 ft. stained-glass celestial wall. The glass is rumored to come from a church in the western U.S. Walking through the bedrooms you will find the builder's practical yet light-hearted touches: built-in desks, massive closets and storage space, a wooden platform in two of the bedrooms, just perfect for a child's train set layout, play area, or perhaps you have a sermon or two you'd like to offer as one of them resembles an altar! If you love decorating and tweaking and creating realities from dreams, this is the home for you!
In addition to an updated master bath with walk-in shower, a stained-glass window, and plumbing already in place if you'd care to add a soaking tub, there's a working tile fireplace in the master bedroom to keep you cozy on chilly nights, as well as an additional working fireplace in the living room downstairs. Heating is by oil, cooling by individual units throughout.
All this make you want to entertain? Well then, just wait till you see the kitchen with center island featuring a 4-burner gas cooktop and those glorious, colorful tiles that were carried home from a trip to Mexico and lovingly placed by hand as an eye-catching backsplash. And thank that builder once again because you have a large walk-in pantry with multiple built-in shelves; the food, however, is your responsibility!
Another part of the main level houses laundry space with a laundry chute, a large playroom, and an additional space with separate entrance, small kitchen area, and another full bath. You decide what you'd like there.
More? This home has got even more to offer! An over-sized one-car garage with built-in workshop area and automatic garage door opener, a screened porch from where you can appreciate all the beautiful flowers, gardens, and shrubs; a separate outbuilding for still more storage, a deck, breezeway...and best of all, you can walk or take a two-minute car ride right into the center of Wakefield. Famous ice cream, restaurants, churches, a museum, shops, and services are all right there. So doesn't it make sense then that you should be right here? Right at 55 Kenwood Avenue.
Like Realtor Delaine Wright says, "Bring your vision to this home." Call Delaine direct at (401) 787-8165. Let her dazzle you and get your imagination revving from 30 feet of magnificent stained-glass, to inlaid Mexican tiles, to the incomparable landscaping, the never-ending closets and storage, and oh yes, did we mention there's a silo next door?
List price of this property is $780,000 for a whole lot of house ... plus! Call Delaine Wright for a personal tour because in this volatile market, this is one hot property!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.