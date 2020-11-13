Listing agent, Patrice Fenton, put it simply as she looked around the large wooded lot and approached the front door. “This is just a great house.”
A very positive sign when a real estate agent has such a personal feeling for a property, when they can visualize how much the right family is going to share those emotions.
Here is a raised ranch that’s had just one owner, an owner who took meticulous care in the building of the home and maintained that care throughout the 17 years they lived there. Each room has been thoughtfully designed and appointed and is whistle-clean and ready for the lucky new owners to move right in following the closing.
First, location. The home at 1018 Shannock Road is secluded on a beautiful and winding country road, but the caveat here is it’s really near everything. Just five miles from the ocean and town, around the corner from two of the area’s most popular restaurants, and close to services, shopping, and major roads. It’s also just a 2 hour ride to Boston, 3 hours to New York, and only 15 minutes to the train station and the University of Rhode Island!
Follow the brick walkway to the front door and just look around you at all the land – nearly two acres - that you’d have front and back for family fun you can observe from the covered front porch or the large back deck.
The first floor has a practical open concept with lots of light extending from the living room with woodstove, to dining area which leads to the deck, to the well applianced eat in kitchen with granite counters and eye-catching ceramic tile.
What a fantastic master suite you’ll find just down the hall on the first level! It could easily have been divided into two bedrooms, but the previous owners made it into one large space featuring a private full bath and double closets and even room for a sitting area or small office alcove. There’s also an additional bedroom on this floor with yet another full bath conveniently located in the first floor hallway.
The lower level offers even more possibilities with its bedroom, family room, and utility room with separate entrance, making it also double as a very spacious mudroom. The laundry room is so large it can also serve as a media room, craft room, or children’s play area.
The one car garage, complete with garage door opener, is over-sized, so you can even keep tools and other miscellany stored there as well.
You’ll appreciate the fact that the home is heated by economical oil forced hot water and cooled by ductless AC, and best of all, this property is located in the award winning Chariho School District where taxes are among the lowest in the state.
So when you’re relaxing on the back deck with a cup of coffee in the early morning or perhaps with a glass of wine in the early evening, and you’re looking out at your two -acre private, wooded area, you might just see some wild turkeys, a deer or two, or other magnificent wildlife sharing the view with you. And that’s when you’ll know – really know – this is where you belong. This is home.
So when your friends say, “It’s so quiet out here, so far away from everything,” you’ll chuckle because you know that at 1018 Shannock Road you’re never far from anything your want or need and always close to the things that really matter.
You and this place...it really is a GREAT house!
Call Patrice Fenton and make a personal appointment to see this great house; (401) 212-6166; patrice@randallrealtors.com
List price: $395,900 Taxes: $2726.
