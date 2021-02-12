Woodville Alton Road is one of this area's hidden treasures.
It extends from the tiny village of Alton to Hope Valley and is decidedly rural in appearance, but that's not all there is to this road! Not by a long shot. Woodville Alton Road allows quick access to I-95 North and South, so it's perfect for the commuter who wants a quiet place to live, but still have the convenience of getting to the job, shopping, the airport, the beaches, or leisure activities in a very short time.
Woodville Alton Road puts you smack in the middle of the Chariho School district, one of the finest in the state, with the added benefit of CHARIHOTech for additional specialized programs. And at #151 Woodville Alton Road, situated on more than two and a half acres of land, you'll find a sprawling ranch built in 1965 and built the way few homes are built any longer. Crown molding throughout, a granite fireplace in the living room, a Fieldstone fireplace in the lower level, a walk-up to the floored attic, and built-ins just about everywhere you look, so you'll never run out of space.
Best of all, the sellers of the home have maintained the property meticulously throughout the years, adding upgrades like replacement windows throughout, a new shower, grab bars for faultless accessibility in the bathroom, and new composite decking so you can sit outside and enjoy the flowers, the gazebos, and the pool with no maintenance worries to your deck.
The three bedrooms are generous in size complemented by hardwood oak flooring, and the third bedroom features a built-in daybed - something you rarely see anymore - with built-in drawer space. Perfect for an office, a child's room, or maybe a place to engage in crafting.
The large bathroom in the hallway features both floor and wall tiling, a laundry shoot, and all solid wood cabinetry.
Just take a look at this eat-in kitchen with dining area! It's huge and has a built-in counter nearly the length of the room on one wall. The present owner uses it for family buffets, but you might want to use it for added workspace, display space, or let the kids pull up a chair and do their homework or work on craft projects. You decide just what you'll do with this very unique feature.
Just off the kitchen is a great old-fashioned pantry with shelves, inside door storage, and plenty of room for your cans, spices, and non-perishables. And just wait till you see the electrically heated Florida room with its wonderful view of the deck, the gazebos, the pool, the cabana, and the beautiful yard.
The mudroom leads to the two-car garage with yet another built-in: a workbench, so everything's ready for the handy man or woman who likes to tinker. In addition to the garage, there's parking onsite for eight more vehicles, so when it' s safe to have that long-overdue gathering, you're all set.
Even the basement offers so many possibilities. At present it is half finished with living space and that Fieldstone fireplace on one side and laundry and utility space on the other with a generator-ready hookup and stackable washer and dryer and extra refrigerator that stay. You can keep the space that way, or with just a little effort and not a lot of money, transform it into a media room, play area, office, or whatever your family needs.
Other than the Florida room, the home is heated by oil, electric is 200 amps, there's a septic system, and you'll enjoy the delicious water from your own well.
It is obvious that both the builder of the property at 151 Woodville Alton Road and the present owners thought of nearly everything when this home was constructed. There are so many unique extras throughout, so many thoughtful features, and so much to love. Just wait till spring when those gorgeous flowers the seller lovingly planted begin to sprout.
Yes, being on Woodville Alton Road is very special indeed for location, for convenience, for the beauty of the area, and for the treasure that the ranch at #151 is. Go see for yourself, but hurry. 151 Woodville Alton is impressing an awful lot of folks!
List price: $379,900. For a personal tour call agent Kimber Pope Kettlety from Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes at (401) 741-8722 Website: kimberk.net email:kimberk@coldwellbanker.com
