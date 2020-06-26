Think for a moment about how much you love nature and outdoor activities, but don’t have days to go off on adventures. Plus, the idea of traffic tie-ups and lugging bikes, camping gear and other equipment, takes some of the fun out of the experience.
What if you could open your door and be a stroll or golf cart away from tennis courts, a heated pool, 10 fishing ponds, an 18-hole championship golf course, horseback riding, and mountain biking? How do you feel about zip lining, rock climbing, mountain biking, indoor-and-outdoor rifle/pistol shooting, and sporting clays courses with over 300 target presentations? Then there’s the private ocean beach that’s just 15 minutes away at the Ocean House in Westerly.
All of this and much more can be part of the new lifestyle you enjoy with family and friends at The Preserve Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island’s Wyoming Village. In the midst of mountainous and flat terrain that resembles Montana and Colorado, is 3,500 acres of adventure, serenity, and luxury living - right here at 87 Kingstown Road (Route 138).
Now is your opportunity to live in a newly-built, 2,906-square-foot Townhome with an integrated garage and front porch with tranquil views. Combining an open floor plan with an elegant design and superb craftsmanship, this stunning home provides a spacious living area with light sconces and a gas fireplace with a rock façade.
There is also a large dining area for special gatherings.
The chef’s kitchen is also marvelous. It offers a large sink and top-tier, stainless-steel appliances (including a gorgeous gas stove), granite countertops, glass backsplash, and a double-waterfall island and breakfast bar. The Shaker cabinets, which are made of solid wood and dovetailed, feature a row of high cabinets with frosted glass. Nearby, is a butler’s pantry with more cabinetry, a dishwasher, wine refrigerator, and another sink.
A beautiful half-bath also serves this level.
There are so many special touches that make this Townhome extraordinary: crown molding, traditional-meets-urban designed lighting and pickled hardwood flooring throughout, as well as the stained, custom-designed hand rails and staircase light sensors.
Ascend the stairs or take your private elevator to the upper-level hallway with a large linen closet and a laundry area with a washer/dryer hookup. Both carpeted bedroom suites on this floor provide cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, balconies, and spa-baths with glass-enclosed steam showers/saunas. The master bedroom features a sliding wooden door opening to a water closet, as well as a deep-soaking Jacuzzi tub, and double-vanity sink.
The other bedroom suite offers a mid-level gas fireplace and an entire wall with built-in space for storing clothes!
A spacious room with 3 closets and the same pickled hardwood flooring on the fourth floor could be utilized as a bedroom, office, or art room. Additionally, the carpeted first floor contains another finished room, and a full bath with tiled shower/flooring. Transform this space into a theatre, recreation room, or a bedroom. A door in the beautiful tiled foyer on this level opens to an oversized garage with storage space.
Beautifully staged with furniture that can be purchased, this Unit B3 Townhome on The Green is connected to city water and provides 2,906 square feet of luxurious living area, 2 gas fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, 200-amp electrical service, central air-conditioning, bottled-gas forced hot air heat, a septic system, and a private elevator that will bring you from the first floor to the fourth.
Additionally, The Preserve is located close to cultural activities, restaurants, shopping venues, and schools. Commute quickly by ground on Interstate-95 or by helicopter - landing on The Preserve’s helipad.
This Townhome is located at the heart of a modern village green - a short stroll or golf-cart ride away from the Sporting Shoppe and just about any sport you can imagine.
Plus, all homeowners enjoy full concierge services, as well as gourmet dining, a lounge, and special-event space at the 25,000-square-foot Members Lodge.
“It is our pleasure to help you enjoy your passion,” Marketing and Sales Director Randi Medici of The Preserve said smiling.
The listing price for this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath Townhome at 87 Kingstown Road in Richmond’s Wyoming Village in Rhode Island is $1.35 Million. The monthly association fee is $1,000.
Now more than ever, people are feeling the need to leave metropolitan areas. There is a solution: Stay in one of The Preserve’s short or long-term rentals available.
“We offer a creative alternative for those who want the ultimate comforts of home with an emphasis on safety, convenience, and privacy,” said Paul Mihailides, chairman of The Preserve Club & Residences.
“Stays at The Preserve include deluxe accommodations in homes and townhomes with fully-stocked kitchens, laundry facilities, private bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, housekeeping, and concierge services,” Medici added. “Each home is well equipped with wireless Internet, cable television and other amenities. Guests can enjoy dining delivery, private chef services, and personalized to-go culinary options.”
For more information about Townhome Unit B3, other homes for sale, or to learn about short and long-term rentals available, contact Randi Medici at The Preserve Club & Residences, 87 Kingstown Road in Richmond, Rhode Island’s Wyoming Village. Call her at 401-539-4653, or email her at randi@thepreserveri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.