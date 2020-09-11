A home built in the ‘50s is like a good insurance policy.
It’s strong, reliable, and very well built. It was constructed to last and last it has. Couple that with an owner who took meticulous care of things, and you’ve got a property you and your family could move right into after closing and feel happy and secure. You’ll also feel lucky because you can walk right down the block you live on and be on the beach in minutes, sand between your toes, waves licking the shore.
Very unlike the ‘50s, this home comes with a three-car garage! Yes, you read it right. So if you only have one or two vehicles in your family, you’ve got extra space: for storage, for a workshop, for...well, whatever you need...you’ve got options.
That’s how this whole property is -flexible, with lots of options - limited only by your own imagination and personal creativity. The benefits are many beginning with spacious one-level living, a perfect home for those who long ago gave up their love of climbing stairs! There are three good-sized bedrooms, two with full baths, plenty of closet space, and insulated glass windows that were updated to keep out the cold and bring in all the light you get living at the beach. There’s also an extra space – a “flex room.” That’s what real estate agent, Heather Morrone calls it, and it could easily be your fourth bedroom. It could also serve as the media room or family room since it’s right in the center of the home’s floorplan, or perhaps a kids’ play area or an office. If you’re working at home now, what’s better than having your office just five minutes from the beach?
The kitchen has loads of cabinets and comes with dishwasher, oven/range, and refrigerator that are so clean they look brand new. Entertain in the dining or living area or take the gang outside to your private deck or for that short walk down to the beach.
This property at 83 Crandall Avenue is in the center of everything. You are just minutes from the highway, the supermarket and other stores, and it’s less than a 10 minute drive to downtown Westerly or Watch Hill. Looking for the convenience of an even shorter “trip?” Then all you have to do is just cross the street, and there’s a mini-market and sandwich shop next door with some of the best breakfast and lunch combinations in town.
If you want to do some extra building, you’ll appreciate the full dry basement with washer/dryer hookup, so if you’re ambitious, add yet another room. If not, you’ve got tons of added storage which makes for yet another great advantage to 83 Crandall Avenue. And here are even more!
Vinyl siding, off-street parking for up to six cars, automatic door opener for that three-car garage, paved driveway, deck, excellent insulation, and ceiling fans to bring that wonderful salt air and beach feel right into your living room. The home is economically heated by oil, and should you wish, central air would be an easy install.
The property at 83 Crandall Avenue is indeed a flexible home and a home of options. It’s perfect for snowbirds who love to come home to Westerly and take advantage of the ocean, the beaches, the pond, the activities,, and everything else that spells summer in southern Rhode Island. It’s also perfect as a year ‘round home where you don’t have to add anything to get through the winter, but won’t it be special to walk down the wide street with sidewalks and take in the beach on those beautiful, sunny winter days? For those who appreciate the convenience of one-level living, this also fits the bill. An added benefit: this is a home at the beach with NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!
And if you’re looking for an excellent investment, you could hardly do better than this property. You won’t have to do anything to get it ready for renters, and in summer it will more than pay for itself since location, location, location plus a lot of bedrooms and beach access without the hassle of parking are all major priorities on any vacationer’s list.
Want to find out more and then see for yourself? Call Real Estate Agent, Heather Morrone and ask to see the “House of Possibilities” right at the beach!
Listing price: $549,000 Taxes (2020) $4956.04
Heather Morrone, Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes
(401) 578-2358 heather.morrone@coldwellbanker.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.