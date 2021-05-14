If you take the time (and you should) to read this feature, you're going to read something in this real estate section you've probably not read before. For this is a home that was not built, it was crafted.
That is not some clever turn of words for a newspaper piece. It is a statement of fact. For the property known as the Queen Victorian Rose-Painted Lady at 8 Oenoke Lane in Watch Hill is a once-in-a-lifetime find. It is a three-level marvel of architecture on arguably the highest point in Watch Hill, and although built in 1986, it is reminiscent of a time when Watch Hill sparked the Gilded Age before that distinction was passed on to Newport.
Here is a home that is simply done right because it was not constructed to wow the masses or be over-the-top luxurious, it was crafted to be a magnificent home that would be lived in and enjoyed and appreciated; and if along the way others deemed it a "masterpiece," then that would be their feeling. This would never be a mansion on a tour, it would be someone's home.
There are not enough adjectives to describe every floor, every corner, every window treatment for it is apparent that the marriage was an excellent one between architect and owner. No detail was overlooked and nothing was spared. Here, then, are some details to whet your appetite, to excite you into wanting to make what will be a much sought-after appointment with the listing agent, as this home is getting worldwide exposure and with good reason.
Privacy, but not seclusion. There is a world of difference as you will find when you view the nearly three-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home stands high on the hill, but is neither unreachable nor untouchable; rather it beckons you to go up the driveway past the matching accessory building which not only serves as a three-bay garage, but also lends a 50 foot center bay large enough to store a yacht or speedboat and has extra bonus space above.
Enter the home through a long, sprawling sunroom that faces due east and would be ideal to overflow with greenery. This entrance takes you into a long galley kitchen where you get your first glimpse of what fine wood can do to enhance the look of any room.
There are many features that will take your breath away, but the windows are paramount among them. With more than 100 windows throughout the tri-level home, the inlaid craftsmanship of each is a work of art. Wisely, the home was designed to withstand the elements of living within close proximity to the Atlantic coastline, and all exterior windows have workable window shutters and composite trim.
Perhaps the centerpiece of the Rose-Painted Lady is its ballroom and large Ethan Allen table which is massive in size, but once again, neither dark nor stuffy. It beckons you inside to marvel at the gigantic lifted cathedral ceilings and to appreciate the ornate custom trim work and hardwood flooring which extends throughout.
Second only to the ballroom is the spiral staircase. Yes, there are many homes which boast spiral staircases, but few crafted of solid wood that winds in an artistic pattern up the three levels, surrounded once again by windows.
The primary bedroom of the five is on the second level and extends for two more with a glass observatory offering ocean views. It is unique in design and construction, but makes for a very livable space, complete with cedar closet and beautifully fashioned bath featuring ball and claw feet slipper tub and pull chain commode to complement the period design. There is nothing out of place here, nothing that does not fit. Every accoutrement complements another, the amount of wood throughout is lifted by the light and airiness the more than 100 windows provide. Together the elements of the home all work in concert to deliver a symphony in fine living.
The lower level game room with walk-out to the secluded built in pool and patio offers a Finnish cedar sauna, Jacuzzi tub, and pool table along with a kitchenette making outdoor entertaining casual, fun, and convenient from this level.
There is both an intercom and security system throughout, the convenience of all underground utilities, and although very private, you are just minutes from both the Watch Hill and Westerly beaches, the bustling downtown shops and renowned restaurants, and near schools, churches, and highway access bringing New York, Boston, and Providence close to home.
If you've been looking for a long time for that very special home, the one you couldn't find in magazines, but could only dream about, the one that would be as unique as you and your family, then you need to make the call to Travis Justice at Randall Realtors. His direct line is (401) 369-0458 to set up a private viewing and walk-through. If you have other appointments, see them first, then watch them pale in comparison. Ask Travis for your time to see what one-of-a-kind craftsmanship paired with the ocean, nearly three acres of well-landscaped privacy, and a zest for the best can bring. Ask to see the home that was not built, but crafted. List price: $3,500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.