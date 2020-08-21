This cannot merely be referred to as a “property for sale,” but a 3300 square foot standout among others on the market. There is absolutely nothing forgotten in the design and build of 34 Timothy Drive, and there is much you might never have thought of that has been made an integral part of this home.
Yes, real estate people are often wont to say, “Move-in condition” about homes they have listed, but if there is a superlative that goes beyond “move-in condition,” then this is the home that has it. You won’t even have to dust or mop those Tile and Rift quartered white oak floors before you bring your family, your possessions, and your life into this home and make it your own forever.
Drive up the paved circular driveway and note the distinctive landscaping in the front yard, the clear cedar, clapboard siding on the exterior, set off by all Anderson windows, the finest on the market. Entering through the over-sized two and a half car garage, you will find yourself in a kitchen unlike few others in America. What hits you first is that everything is so light, so airy, so very peaceful. Everything is white, there is sunshine coming through the skylights and myriad of windows throughout, all crafted with custom-designed window treatments.
Now look around at this kitchen – really more of an entire entertaining area than just a kitchen. There is nothing here but the best from all Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances to quartz counter tops, recessed dimmable lighting, and a floor plan that easily spills from the kitchen area into the dining and living portions of the house. There are no walls, nothing to separate the guests from the hosts, so the conversation will flow as easily as the traffic pattern within this well-designed open living concept. Serve those guests from a Wolf double-oven unit, keep the wine chilled to perfect temperature in a special built-in Sub-Zero wine refrigerator in the sunroom with bar area, and toast to the good life in a great space.
Gaze out the windows at the professionally landscaped property, and there’s perhaps your first glimpse of a little pond, a wonderful place for reflection, so pour the wine and bring the party outside where you can take in those views of the pond from the magnificently landscaped large paver patio featuring a masonry gas-fired fire pit and gas grill that’s hooked up to an efficient inground propane tank. It’s casual living and entertaining in a home with no detail left undone in a quiet upscale neighborhood between downtown Westerly and the beaches of Misquamicut and Watch Hill.
This three bedroom home is a quiet stunner. Its attention to detail is subtle yet uniquely eye-catching, as evidenced by the upstairs bedrooms. The master grabs your attention with its skylights and accentuated view of the pond. The closets are a work of art themselves as they all have been crafted to afford maximum space. Each closet is fully lit and has built-ins from full dresser drawers to special units for shoes...Imelda would have loved it! These closets are part of each of the bedrooms, plus take up a full wall on the second floor where there are three of these double-doored beauties side by side. There are two and a half bathrooms within the home, one half bath downstairs off the kitchen, one on the second level, and a work of art within the master suite featuring jacuzzi tub and custom tiling.
34 Timothy Drive has an oil-fired Buderus boiler with Runtal radiators, a separate central air conditioning system with a four zone system for maximum comfort in addition to central vacuum, a highly sophisticated security system, and speakers positioned throughout on both levels. There is a full, huge dry basement beneath with yet another fireplace, and while this space is presently unfinished, it is just beckoning your imagination to make it into a media room, a children’s play area, or whatever you envision to make your home even more attractive and livable, if that’s possible!
This home is without a doubt an extraordinary place inside and out. Timothy Drive is adjacent to the Pawcatuck River which leads into Little Narragansett Bay (Watch Hill), Stonington, Fishers Island and eventually Block Island Sound. The location lends itself well to boating and sailing with several marinas and the Westerly Yacht Club in close proximity.
There is a decided difference here. It’s the river, the bay, the neighborhood, and the home itself, all working in tandem to create not just a place to live, but an ambiance for living. From the moment you drive into the driveway you can sense the difference, you can appreciate the attention to detail, the quality of design, the fact that nothing was done here in an ordinary fashion or without considerable thought and planning. Your mind will begin to race with ideas, you will be bowled over by the extras that do not overwhelm, but add to a home that’s been thoughtfully designed and built for just the right buyer. Could that buyer be you? Come to this golden pond and see for yourself what unique is all about.
Contact Chris Randall at: (857) 540-1594 Chris@randallrealtors.com
Listing price: $1,250,000. Taxes: $8,188. (2020)
