When you first drive up to the home at 29 Spencer Drive in Westerly it looks like just a nice home. But when you take the time to look – really look at it – you’ll find so much of what makes this a very special and most livable piece of property.
To begin, 29 Spencer Drive is a much-desired corner lot completely fenced in, so if you have a Fido or two, no worries about keeping them corralled yet out in the fresh air every day. The neighborhood is quiet and well-developed, but you’re not far at all from highways, schools, churches, shopping, and only minutes from the beach.
This two bedroom(originally built as a 3-bedroom and there is room for it on the first floor), two bath colonial offers a main level that is light and airy, with beautiful sunshine streaming into the eat-in kitchen. Serious cooks will appreciate the newer stainless steel appliances, the electric oven with gas-fueled cook top, and the stylish formica counter top with the granite top look. Twelve months a year you’ll be grateful for the replacement windows and central air, recently installed for comfort year ‘round.
The main level also features a slider off the kitchen to the generous deck, fully fenced for privacy, in addition to yet another slider off the living room, leading to the backyard. The living room is a cozy place to entertain, watch TV, read a book, or just reflect as you gaze outdoors, fully comfortable in winter as you’re warmed by a woodstove. Additionally, there’s a roomy half bath on this level as well.
While the main level is accented by hardwood floors, the second level is fully carpeted so you can just pad around in your bare feet silently and without getting cold feet! There are not just bedrooms on this floor, there are large bedrooms built with plenty of closet space. You will appreciate the double closest in the master, a door that leads to the attic, built-in shelves for pictures or knick knacks, and enough room for your complete bedroom set and perhaps a desk or file cabinet as well.
The second bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and plenty of room for a teenager with “stuff” or a guest to spread out while visiting. A full bath is conveniently located between both bedrooms.
Got a handyman or handywoman? They will positively love the basement of this home because all they have to do is bring their tools and move in. There’s built-in shelving and workspace and everything the do-it-yourselfer will love. Best of all, he or she won’t have to do this themselves! Although it’s not a finished basement, there’s certainly the possibility for a third bedroom, media room, playroom, or home gym. There is also a laundry area to complete lower level.
The exterior of the home has fairly new vinyl siding which is virtually maintenance-free, water and sewer are municipal, and the heating system is forced air, using economical gas. So you can just pack and move right in after closing, this home is waiting for you.
Right now, the Westerly housing market is seemingly on fire with properties moving briskly. Once listed, they are sold fast, so you don’t want to let this one get by you. Because 29 Spencer Drive deserves a look, then take another look, because each time you look you’ll find more features, more conveniences, more ways to enjoy life in a home that was built and maintained for your good living.
Make the call, take a tour. Don’t wait!
Call John Fusaro from Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes (401) 714-2398
John.Fusaro@coldwellbanker.com
List price: $317,900 Low Taxes: $2669. (based on 2019)
