An opportunity to purchase a property like this doesn't come around too often, especially at the beginning of the summer season when so many want to languish on a beautiful beach, enjoy being on the water, and still have the privacy of a quiet neighborhood that they can call home.
This is what Realtor Chris Randall is currently offering located right on the edge of Quonnie Pond in the Shady Harbor Fire District of Charlestown. For those who may be unfamiliar with this area, Quonochontaug Pond is a coastal lagoon and is the deepest and most saline of all the salt ponds in the southern Rhode Island area. It is connected directly to the sea by a breachway and has been deemed perfect for fishing, boating, and swimming. Randall points out that this part of the pond is ideal because, "the water is so clean and clear you can see right down to the bottom."
The property at 192 Shirley Drive in the community of Shady Harbor with private access by car or boat gives you access to an open ocean beach with lifeguard plus a mooring for your boat located right off the dock. This overlooks Bills Island(a five-acre refuge for migratory birds) and what the locals call "Picnic Rock." Chris points out that right from the sprawling 25.5" x 16.9" living room with its expansive windows, the outdoor patio, or the deep water dock and mooring, you can see breathtaking sunrises to the left side of the property, and then as evening falls, orange-tinted sunsets on the right side.
Both the kitchen and living room are all offset by gleaming hardwood floors and open into a flowing dining area which you will appreciate because you will be getting plenty of company if you become the lucky owners of this very special piece of property!
The home is a well-built ranch constructed some 52 years ago and is therefore solidly built with a full, but very dry, unfinished basement providing both interior and exterior access. There are three bedrooms all on the main level, one half-bath in the master (which has its own private access to the outside and is a very generous 12'8" x 22'3"in size), and a large Jack and Jill bath that spans the length between the other two bedrooms, accommodating both. The living room is accented by cathedral ceilings and rustic beams, but you'll hardly notice anything other than the magnificent view right in front of you. This is the charm and the total vibe of this home whether you choose to live here year 'round, use it strictly for carefree summer living, or perhaps make it an investment property that will "wow" potential renters and keep you secure and never without a tenant. This is an ideal home for a retired couple since everything is all on one level with nearly 1500 square feet of living space, and there's plenty of room for the grandkids to sleep, play, and appreciate the water when they visit. They may never go home!
Electric baseboard heat keeps you warm in the cooler months while all that water directly out your door and window will keep you comfortable with cool breezes and just loving the very best of seaside living. Shady Harbor is a private association, unique because it has always been sustained by volunteers who wish only to preserve and maintain this very special community. While it's tucked away from noise and traffic, you're situated just off Rt. 1 (the Post Road) on the border of Charlestown and Westerly. That means you're close to some great restaurants, shopping, schools, major highways, cultural events, downtown, and anything that's happening in the area is just a few miles away.
Investment professionals agree that a waterfront property is an excellent investment as they tend to appreciate in value much quicker than property located inland. This one in private, beautiful Shady Harbor removes you from daily stressors and allows you to kick back, relax, and just LIVE!
Go sea (see) for yourself!
Call Chris Randall (857-540-1594), Randall Realtors COMPASS, for a private tour. You deserve it!
List price of this very special home by the water: $2,900,000 Most recent taxes: $11,730
