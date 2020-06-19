Experience luxurious living in a resort community at 32 Newbury Drive in Westerly, Rhode Island – one of Winnapaug Cottages’ 60 single-family, stand-alone condominiums.
Located off Shore Road between Watch Hill and Weekapaug, this active adult community is surrounded by 135 acres of preservation land with 7 serene hiking trails. It is also close to ocean beaches, shopping centers and just 3 miles from downtown Westerly’s cafes, shops, library, train station, Wilcox Park, and the Granite Theatre.
Even though this is an age 55-plus community, you now have an opportunity to purchase a Winnapaug Cottage if no one in your household meets this age requirement, because association rules allow 20 percent of the buyers to be younger!
Beautified with professional landscaping, mature trees and a cobble-stoned driveway, this condominium is clad with stained cedar shingles and a stone façade.
Its attached 3-car garage with oversized bays offers plenty of room to store your vehicles, small boat, kayaks, Jet Skis, and other water gear. It even has a utility sink and a designated washer and dryer for beach towels and bathing suits.
Front steps bring you to a charming porch – perfect for enjoying your morning coffee and greeting the neighbors.
Deceiving from the outside, you will be amazed how spacious and open it is inside!
Enter into a beautiful foyer with a coat closet on the right and an open second-floor staircase straight to the left. Gleaming hardwood flooring flows in all directions.
By turning left, you’ll discover a laundry room with a washer, dryer, vanity sink, and upper cabinetry. Nearby is a good-sized room with crown molding and 2 long windows that would make an ideal office or study.
Follow a hallway to a large chef’s kitchen, complete with stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and an abundance of wood cabinets. On one side is a breakfast nook with a bay window.
This open layout leads to an expansive dining area, which will come in handy for holiday gatherings with extended family and friends.
Adjacent to the dining space is the main living area with a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace.
This custom-designed home also features a stunning Sun Room with a cathedral ceiling surrounded on 3 sides by windows. A door opens to a screened 3-season room with another cathedral ceiling, 4 skylights and composite decking. A door from here leads to the outdoor deck. Woodlands in back provide a sanctuary where you can enjoy the sounds of chirping birds.
Much love and thought went into this pristine, open layout with many extra touches. Wherever you are in this open area, you can see and hear each other. Just imagine your next social event or family gathering!
Sleeping well is easy in this home with bedrooms on the opposite side. The 17-by-16-square-foot master bedroom suite features plush carpeting, 2 walk-in closets, and multiple windows. Luxuriate in its private spa bath with a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower, and double-vanity sink.
Another full bath with a shower/tub serves another slightly smaller bedroom with hardwood flooring.
Don’t need 2 bedrooms on the main level? Create matching front offices!
“It’s perfect one-level living with bonus space on the second level that offers multiple options, including a private space for guests,” Realtor Daphne Cannata of Randall, Realtors said.
Ascend the stairs to see a stunning 33-by-16-square-foot room with a panoramic view of tree branches and leaves, creating a delightful treehouse effect. This room, with its gorgeous oakwood flooring, skylights, large windows and track lighting, could be used in so many ways. With an abundance of natural light, it would make an ideal artist studio. Or, utilize it as a home theatre or recreation room for playing ping pong, billiards, or air hockey.
The second floor also offers a 15-by-11-square-foot guest bedroom with a walk-in closet, washroom, and an open space with a railing, which gives you a bird’s eye view of the main living area below.
There’s still so much more to see on the 992-square-foot lower level. Discover a full bath with a shower and an enormous carpeted section that is finished off with high ceilings, 2 double closets and recessed lighting. Create a guest bedroom in one section and a seating area or office in the other portion. Or, utilize this space as a playroom and exercise area. The basement level also contains 2 storage areas, a workshop, and a mechanical room.
Built in 2006, this sun-filled 2-bedroom, 3-bath home is connected to town water and sewer. It provides 200-amp electrical service, recessed lighting, a central vacuum system and underground utilities/sprinklers, as well as central air-conditioning and zoned forced warm air (natural gas heat). It also features flat thresholds and wide doorways.
Feel the ocean breezes, while listening to birdsongs and enjoying wildlife visits, knowing that you are just one mile from premier beaches – an easy walk, bike ride, or drive. You’re also minutes from marinas, cultural/outdoor activities, the hospital, and within 3 miles of 3 golf courses.
Be as private or as social as you like at Winnapaug Cottages. A frequent newsletter lets you know of upcoming events such as bridge games, book clubs, and movie nights.
As a Westerly property owner, you also have access to two pristine Westerly Town beaches.
“I absolutely love it here,” said Cannata, who lives in one of the Winnapaug Cottages. “It’s just like living in a single family home, but with all the benefits of condominium living. And with all the social activities available, it’s a fun place to live. It’s perfect and so close to the ocean.”
For an additional low-cost fee, you can join the clubhouse and enjoy swimming and socializing.
The listing price for this spacious 2-bedroom, 3-bath condominium at 32 Newbury Drive in Westerly, Rhode Island is $950,000, plus a monthly association fee that maintains the home’s exterior and grounds.
For more information, contact Realtor Daphne Cannata on her cell phone at 401-935-6935, or by email at dcannata@randallrealtors.com.
