Love the serenity of Vermont’s wide open space, but want to live near Westerly, Rhode Island’s magnificent beaches and cultural downtown area? Such a rare place really exists.
Tucked within an established neighborhood at the end of a no-through street at 30 Stone Hill Drive, a charming Cape Cod-styled home with an attached garage overlooks the stone-walled, 70-plus acre Silva Farm Land Trust with luscious green grasslands. The other 3 sides of this landscaped 15,000-square-foot lot provide mature trees and Arborvitae bushes for privacy. Flat front and back yards offer space to relax and toss the Frisbee or ball around.
An asphalt driveway and meandering paver-stoned pathway lead to this delightful home clad in white vinyl, black shutters, and a turquoise-colored door.
Enter into a foyer with a staircase on the far left and an expansive living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a large bay window with seating. Oakwood flooring adds even more warmth to this room and throughout much of the first level.
Two doorways lead to a spacious kitchen with a designated dining area with a chair rail, as well as white appliances and lots of cabinetry with upper glass doors to display your finest dishes and glassware. Several preparation areas feature a beautifully tiled backsplash design.
Several windows overlook a sprawling 3-season room featuring light teal-colored clapboard, a vaulted ceiling, built-in seating, and a ceiling fan. A French door in the kitchen leads to this space. Ideal for entertaining, this 3-season room could hold a lengthy table. A door leads to the private backyard and paved patio. Imagine lazy summer days enjoying family and friends in this home’s wonderful layout.
Want to enjoy this 3-season room all year long? Simply add heat to finish it off.
A hallway between the living room and the kitchen brings you to a fully tiled bath with a porcelain tub/shower and large vanity.
Two good-sized rooms with closets on this level could be utilized in so many ways. Those who don’t enjoy stairs could enjoy one-level living by using one of these rooms as their bedroom and the other as an office or den.
Get away from it all on this home’s second level. A large master bedroom offers an alcove for seating or a desk, and a long cedar closet with shelving space and a hanging area.
The other good-sized bedroom on this level features a skylight over the bed, so you can look at the stars while falling asleep. Additionally, both carpeted bedrooms boast walk-in closets, eave storage, and serene views of the Silva Farm Land Trust.
A generous, fully-tiled bath with a linen closet, porcelain tub/shower and vanity serves these bedrooms.
More surprises await in the enormous basement, which features a wood-burning fireplace and 7-foot ceilings, as well as a workshop, washer, dryer, and hot-water heater. A door opens to the bulkhead and backyard. For additional living space, you could always finish off the lower level and create a family room or recreation area for playing billiards, foosball, or ping pong.
Built in 1966 and meticulously maintained, this 1,800-square-foot Cape Cod-styled home provides electric baseboard heat, 200-amp service, and an abundance of storage space throughout. It is also connected to town water and sewer.
This charming retreat simply has too much charm to pass up! Plus, its location at the end of a non-through street with a serene view of the land trust, which will never be developed, makes it truly unique. Enjoy living 10 to 15 minutes from spectacular Westerly beaches and stores on Route 1. Plus, you’re just 3 minutes from the train station and a bustling downtown area filled with restaurants, shops, cafes, musical entertainment, and cultural activities. Attend performances at the Granite Theatre and The Chorus of Westerly. And once renovations have been completed, you’ll also be able to enjoy movies and live performances at the United Theatre.
The listing price for this 4-bedroom, 2-bath retreat at 30 Stone Hill Drive in Westerly, Rhode Island is $425,000. An adjacent 80-by-200-foot lot is also for sale for $155,000. For more information about this move-in ready home, contact Realtor Nancy Richmond of Randall, Realtors on her cell phone at 401-855-2195, or by email at nrichmond@randallrealtors.com.
