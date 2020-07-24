Picture this: All your favorite HGTV ideas integrated into one Colonial home. That’s what you can expect to see at 131 Kuehn Road in Hopkinton, Rhode Island’s Ashaway Village.
Nestled on almost 2 acres of land near dairy and corn farms, the first thing you will notice about the location is how quiet and private it is. Yet, you’re just 10 minutes from amenities and Westerly beaches and less than 5 miles from Interstate-95, which will bring you to New York or Boston (and the Warwick airport in a half an hour).
Pass the tree-lined grounds and pull in the paved driveway, which offers plenty of off-street parking in front. Or, go down the other driveway, which brings you to the integrated 2-car garage with a workshop.
Beautifully landscaped with perennial flowers and open grassy areas for playing ball or Frisbee, this stately colonial is surrounded by woodlands, as well as a vegetable garden and a partially shaded backyard.
Featuring 3 dormers and clad with gray vinyl, white trim and a black door, exterior work is kept to a minimum.
Now step inside to be really wowed by recent renovations, which could best be described as a classic design with rustic touches.
A large slated foyer with a seating area and charming half bath (with turquoise-colored walls and paneled wainscoting) offers several paths – all offering dark hardwood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and oversized windows, thus creating a sunny, airy atmosphere.
A right turn will bring you to the formal living room which features a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a Quadra wood-burning insert and a mantel made of reclaimed wood. Think romantic evenings and fireside chats.
A double doorway connects the living room to a spacious open layout with a TV area and plenty of room for a sectional couch.
From this viewpoint, you can see the custom-designed chef’s kitchen with stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), white Shaker cabinets, subway tile, quartz countertops and a breakfast area. This gorgeous kitchen also features a porcelain farm sink, double pantry and a contrasting gray center island with a snack bar and wine cooler. Additionally, recessed and drop lighting make it easy to control lighting and create atmosphere when you want it.
Double sliders open to an expansive back deck for lounging and entertaining. Imagine dining alfresco and watching the sun set!
Another door – with a small cat exit – leads to the basement.
For formal meals and holiday gatherings, you also have an inviting dining room with space for about 12 people.
An elegant staircase with dark wooden treads and railings leads to the second-floor bedrooms where a spacious master bedroom suite features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and valances made from reclaimed barn wood. Luxuriate in its private bath with a Jacuzzi tub.
This level also contains two other good-sized bedrooms with carpeting and double closets, and another large carpeted room, which could be used as an office or guest room.
A second full bath with a shower/tub and beautiful gray vinyl-plank flooring serves this floor. It also provides a second sink in a separate room, so 2 people can get ready at the same time.
No trekking laundry downstairs in this home with a perfectly-appointed laundry room on the second level - complete with upper cabinetry for cleaning products and space for a folding table.
The walk-out basement offers many options too. Create a mudroom and second kitchen for entertaining outside, which would come in very handy, especially if you installed a pool.
This lower level also contains storage space and room for a workshop.
Need more space? Finish off the third floor, which already has large windows, electricity and is plumbed for a bathroom. The layout includes space for a common area, bedroom and bathroom.
Built in 2002 and completely renovated within the last 5 years, this 2,576-square-foot Colonial looks brand new. It provides spacious rooms, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout much of the house, central air-conditioning, a zoned hydro-air heating system, well and septic. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is also within the Chariho School District.
This is your dream come true – everything you have been waiting for! Enjoy the privacy that comes from living in the country on a no-through street surrounded by woodlands - while still having quick access to Interstate-95 for work, shopping and having fun at the beaches.
The listing price for this renovated home at 131 Kuehn Road in Hopkinton, Rhode Island’s Ashaway Village is $449,000. For more information, contact Rick Wucik at Randall, Realtors on his cell phone at 401-741-0784, or by email at rickwucik@randallrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.