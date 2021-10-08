Sometimes it seems realtors use the same adjectives over and over to describe the properties they have listed. Beautiful, spacious, charming, cozy ... well, you know. You've seen them, you've read them.
But then, something unique even to the most experienced and successful of realtors comes along, and it leave us all wondering, " How do we possibly describe this?"
"This" is a double-header of a special property on North Stonington Road in Stonington, and the very experienced successful realtor who represents it is Annie Fox from Coldwell Banker. 15 years of helping happy clients buy and sell property, but she never had one exactly like this!
To begin, this property has two separate, free-standing homes on it, the first with just under 2500 square feet of living space, was built in 1948, but has been remodeled a number of times and offers one asset after another from three working fireplaces, to a main floor office with an antique vault you won't believe, to a fully furnished downstairs level dedicated to one thing and one thing only: parties and entertaining, to a backyard with a large, pristine in-ground pool, hot tub, cabana area, and more opportunities for fun! Put in your offer for this incomparable daily-double piece of real estate, and if accepted, you're in for a lot of good times and a very good investment...not to mention, think of all the new friends you'll make!
Situated just off the main road surrounded by a plethora of wooded privacy, the main home appeals with three bedrooms and two full baths. The master is on the main level and has its own cozy fireplace for ensuring many cozy nights. If you enjoy cooking, you'll appreciate the large kitchen with both an eat-in dining area and a wonderful walk-in pantry, not something you often see in today's homes and a great place to store small appliances, utensils, and dry goods. The formal dining room is a wonderful space for hosting upcoming holidays dinners and parties, and the living room is right out of central casting, affording a perfect old Yankee New England space complete with stone fireplace. What a great spot for kicking back on cold, winter nights.
Off the main level you can walk out right onto the patio leading to that 20 x 40 foot pool and hot tub with spotlighting that bathes the entire area, giving the illusion of full daylight even at night. The pool house also has a half bath for convenience of your family and guests, and you will have guests! The sellers did, and you will too, which is why there's also an outdoor kitchen with professional convection oven for full convenience.
Another added convenience is your laundry features are all on the main level of the home within another full bath right off the kitchen.
Now, let's talk about that lower level that was positively built for entertaining! We're talking here about a built-in bar, a pool table, another fireplace, and then there's this built in "alcove" under the stairs where the most adventurous and romantic of your guests can practice the fine art of cuddling while still being part of the party.
The paved driveway leads to both houses, the other having been built in 1990 and giving you yet another opportunity to make it your own. With two bedrooms and two full baths it can easily serve as a lucrative rental property, a guest house, an office...well, you decide. There's also a small one-car garage with high ceiling under this home which can store an automobile, motorcycles, a boat, or landscape and construction materials. It's important to note that septic, oil, and well are all separate which is a definite plus. Heat fuel type, therefore is oil, heat type is hot air, and water heaters are all electric.
The location of this distinctive, unique, wonderful property is deceiving. Although it is private and wooded, it is just down the road from the highway, the casino, the interstate, shopping, dining, and fun....but why would you want to ever leave? You'll have everything you need right here inside, outside, by the fire, by the pool, and downstairs in your own entertainment venue.
So, call Annie Fox at (401) 741-3963 or email her: anne.fox@coldwellbanker.com because this is one property you just can't get the gist of from photos. You gotta see this to believe it!
Then raise your glass to many days, nights, and years of entertaining, relaxing, and loving where you live. Your new address will be: 544-546 North Stonington Road in beautiful Stonington...it's home!
List price: $589,900
