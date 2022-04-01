This may be the most perfect property we've encountered in a long time and so well priced for all it offers. Take a look, a good look, and be ready to be dazzled by all you see.
It was built with exquisite attention to detail, but in no way is it overdone. Its simplicity is in its magnificence, just oozing class, casual elegance, and a sense of complete and total relaxation. When you're here, you're home. And home is you sitting outside, glass in hand, watching the golfers on the 11th fairway of Winnapaug right before your eyes. As the light fades and the stars come out, you won't need a telescope to light up the sky overhead as you relax, letting stress and the cares of the day slip away, leaving you at one with nature.
This absolutely perfect home situated on a corner lot with the 10th fairway on your left side and the 11th directly behind the expansive ocean views offers you so many choices. It can be a summer vacation place for non-stop entertaining, or a year 'round permanent home that you will love from the very first look and grow to love even more over the years.
A perfectly planned and designed stone wall enhances the view on one side of the home as you walk up the driveway and approach this one-of-a-kind property. The home is in immaculate condition, owned by someone who has an appreciation for the finer things and settles for nothing less than the top-of-the-line in craftsmanship, in design, and in appliances.
The main level is a total open concept with outstanding hardwood flooring circling from the kitchen through the living area to the family room, complete with gas fireplace. It then continues into the dining room and office which might also suit you as a den or media room, and back around. What a great floor plan for entertaining! It is without a doubt, one of the finest homes for easy coastal entertaining we've seen. The kitchen has a semi-circular counter top utilizing the finest high-end granite, and all appliances are top of the line contributing to a true gourmet kitchen.
Tasteful crown molding continues throughout the home with classic window treatments that incorporate both blinds and drapery. Climb the staircase leading to the second level where your breath will be taken away by the master ensuite. 14 x 20 in size, it features large windows with expansive water views and a private balcony.There is no better way to wake up in the morning, for this is the charm and magnificence of living in southern Rhode Island. Have your breakfast here and watch the sun come up, or sip a late night glass of wine and count the stars.
The full bath in the master has his and her sinks, a spa-size tub, and a unique steam shower. There are two more bedrooms on this second level and another full bath. The other bedrooms have equally enviable water views, so your company may just stay on and on and on! And for yet another bonus: your washer and dryer are housed within the second floor bath, so there's no going up and down stairs when it's time to do laundry.
Now, climb the beautifully designed spiral staircase to the third level and find the 4th bedroom with private bath. What a wonderful space for privacy, for a nursery, or yet another guest getaway.
Furnishings throughout just fit the home perfectly and are specifically designed to coordinate with each room without overwhelming it. Realtor, John Damon, reports that nearly all furnishings in the home are negotiable, making this a perfect move-in condition, it's all been decorated just for you home.
The lower level is partially finished and has an in-law apartment already built-in.
The builder and this prideful owner thought of everything when this property was constructed and decorated. It's just waiting for you and your own personal touches.
There is a two-car attached garage, you will be cooled by ocean breezes and central air throughout, and heating features include baseboard, and hydro-air, a sensible and economical combination of hot water and hot air.
15 South Fairway Avenue has only been on the market a few days, but serious buyers are showing serious interest. Therefore, if you'd like a private tour with realtor John Damon, don't wait. Call or text him at (401) 218-3540. List price is: $1,350,000.
If you're a golfer, this just may be the home "fore" you. But whether or not you swing the club, you'll appreciate the beauty of the course, the expansive views, the sunshine from the southern exposure, and all that water everywhere you look.
Go, take a look.
