I knew it was special when I drove up and found a line of people parked in their cars on Ocean Ridge Drive waiting to get in for a personal tour. It's that hot and that special a property; and if we whet your appetite at all as you continue to read, you've got to call Mark Wright from Coldwell Banker immediately, because this is one of those homes that will not last, especially in this very active and aggressive real estate market.
This home is all about openness, about high ceilings, about sunlight and air and space and accoutrements that are first class, but never stiff. Yes, there are first class appointments throughout, but there is nothing about this home that is stuffy. This is a home for people who want to enjoy fine living, but really want to live - who will kick off their dirty shoes in the mudroom and not care if they get a smudge on the hardwood floors. This is a home with bi-level decks that nearly wrap around the entire home. The first level almost appears to have no floors nor walls because there is a generous flow from one beautiful room to another. Realtors call it "an open floor plan." The people I met today simply called it, "Wow!"
There are high ceilings throughout, none any less than 10 ft. high, and many of the rooms even boast cathedral ceilings. Upon entering, you're in the great room, the centerpiece of which is a floor to ceiling stone fireplace that stops you dead in your tracks, it is that magnificent. Hardwood floors are featured throughout, and when you're on one of those decks, you're gazing at and enjoying nearly two and one half acres of privacy.
Off the living room is four-season sunroom, perfect for relaxing or communing with nature just a few feet away outside your doors. Whether gourmet chef or putterer, the kitchen accommodates you with professional appliances including a gas cooktop, oven, and stainless steel refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is a beautiful half bath and just around the corner is perhaps the most magnificent master we've seen in a long time. Here you'll wake up to the sunrise every morning and pop in the beautiful sapphire colored tiled shower in a bath that also features double sinks.
In that mudroom area where you kicked off your muddy sneakers or sandy flip flops, there's a laundry area, so it's convenient, but out of sight.
Now, come upstairs where first you encounter a sitting area with a built-in Marvel wine refrigerator to preserve the integrity and value of your wine collection. What better place to read a book, listen to music, or quietly toast the evening and each other?
There's also an open area here with solid wood balcony overlooking the first level. The sellers have used it as an office with an open concept that matches the rest of the home's layout, but use your imagination and make it your own private space.
The other three very spacious and sunny bedrooms are also on this level along with another full bath featuring a built-in large storage cabinet for towels, toiletries, and what-have-you.
The home itself is 4000 square feet, but add in the deck space, and you're looking at 1300 more. There is a full unfinished basement with walk-out access, but it wouldn't take much to make this into a home gym, playroom, or media room. YOU decide!
There's, of course, an attached two-car garage with garage door opener, central air throughout the home, and you are less than one mile to the water. Charlestown is known for their clean, beautiful beaches away from the noise and crowds of other beaches that dot the shoreline, and the second floor will continue to provide sweeping water views of the whole coastline of which you'll never tire.
11 Ocean Ridge is a prized corner lot property in a very quiet neighborhood and yet near everything you might want from beaches, to houses of worship, shopping, restaurants, the highways, and fun. In short, this is living!
List price is: $1,524,000, and if you aren't already aware of this important fact, Charlestown has some of the lowest, most enviable taxes in Rhode Island. Last year total taxes only amounted to just $7211.
So, don't let those cars keep lining up on Ocean Ridge Drive without you calling first. Here's how to reach Mark Wright, one of Coldwell Banker's most experienced agents who's waiting to give you a personal tour along with very personal service.
Contact Mark Wright at: (401) 596-6333 or mark.wright.cb@gmail.com
