Some will call it a "country estate."
Still others may call it a "manor, a "mansion," or even a "chateau."
Local people living in the northern bucolic community of Foster will often refer to it as "The Castle."
But it's not what they call it; it's what you will call it if you choose to make this outstanding property yours and yours alone. And when you do, chances are, you'll call it "home."
Because words like "estate" and "manor" and "mansion" make a home like this sound almost impersonal. It makes "spacious" become "cavernous," and that is certainly not the case here, for here it is not cold at all. Here there is a certain warmth, elegance, and grace, but never is it impersonal. Here the walls beckon you to add your own special design to their outstanding architecture. Here you can look at the sweeping center hall staircase and imagine a little girl sliding happily down the banister or perhaps a few years later watching that same little girl, now a young woman, in her formal prom gown slowly descending those same steps to meet her escort.
Here, if you look and listen with your imagination, you can hear the music playing gaily when you host holiday parties, or the laughter and conversation of a loud and raucous family gathering in the main floor formal dining room, stripping away the formal and making it all so warm, friendly, and fun.
You may have been looking at different properties with a variety of different ideas: perhaps for a country estate, a corporate retreat center, a multi-generational home, or a venture into running your own bed and breakfast in a beautiful part of the world. Whatever you have envisioned, no doubt you will find it here on this 110- acre property with its centerpiece...a modern brick chateau featuring THREE private master suites, two of which are on opposite ends of the main floor and the other offering complete privacy on the second level.
The main level lends itself beautifully to either formal or informal entertaining with a fireplaced living room with multiple sliders leading to one of the two sweeping patios. Adjacent to the living room you'll entertain, relax, and enjoy the great room complemented by a wood-beamed vaulted ceiling and a wood stove which provides heat for most of the home's main floor area.
The beauty of the main floor is further set off by stunning hardwood floors that seem to gleam throughout this level. The kitchen is a cook's dream with professional stove featuring gas cooktop, microwave, gas range, disposal, compactor, and marble counter tops.
The second level not only has another master suite, but the remainder of the seven bedrooms. Additionally, there are five full baths throughout the main house.
The partially finished full basement is heated, just waiting for you to decide if it should house a media room, game room, home gym, office, or children's play area.
The property is magnificent, not only private, but it lends itself to whatever you wish to do as it features an in-ground salt water pool with salt water hot tub, garden area, barn, porch, tennis court, and is designated as horse property.
Wondering about parking? You're going to love this! This property offers a three-car garage in front as well as a two-car garage in back of the home. Utilities are maintained underground, the home is heated by oil and the warmth and beauty of three fireplaces, and of course there is central air throughout.
An outbuilding behind the home houses a huge workshop and garage space with heat, electricity, and running water as well as a wood-burning furnace. It is also important to note that this one-of-a-kind property is currently in the farm/forest program (farm designation) with hay fields generating revenue and thus providing tax relief.
These are words, and words can never tell you the whole story of what makes 41 Johnson Road in Foster so very special. This story is accompanied by photographs as well, but newspaper images can do little justice to all that is offered here. You must call the two real estate agents responsible for this very special listing. They can provide more images and even a YouTube video tour, but to appreciate it - truly appreciate it - make a personal appointment to be shown what more than 5500 square feet and more on 110 acres really offers.
Then you decide if it's an estate, mansion, chalet, or your next home.
Offered at: $1,500,000
Contact Chad Dupuis at (401) 261-2218 chad.dupuis@coldwellbanker.com
Contact Susan M. Moore at (401) 480-6242 susan.moore@coldwellbanker.com
